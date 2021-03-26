Nate Atwood had another stop to make after coming up to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s office on Wednesday afternoon for his photo shoot.
The Argyle senior had about an hour to get back to the high school so he could be immortalized in the rafters with the rest of his team. The Eagles had their team photo scheduled to commemorate their Class 4A state championship.
And Atwood more than deserved to be etched into the history books.
The 6-foot-8 post was dominant for Argyle throughout the season, averaging a 12.2-point, 10.1-rebound double-double to help the Eagles claim their second state title in school history.
For that reason, Atwood was a no-brainer to repeat as the DRC’s All-Area boys basketball MVP. Atwood also won the award as a junior last season.
“It’s an honor, really,” Atwood said. “It’s just the cherry on top of the cake that was this year.”
A mismatch in virtually every game, Atwood was a monster for Argyle inside. He shot an efficient 64.6% from the field and was the District 7-4A Co-MVP.
Atwood was also a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region selection.
In the playoffs, Atwood elevated his game to another level, averaging 16.1 points and 11.2 boards. But Atwood said none of his success would have been possible without his teammates — many of whom are on the DRC’s All-Area team.
Skylar McCurry, the MVP of the 4A title game, along with Grey Goodson are first-team all-area selections. Eli Valentino is a second-team pick.
“We were so deep and so talented in so many different ways, that if they tried to stop one of us, the other four would do just as good or better,” Atwood said. “You couldn’t pick one person to guard.
“I can’t do anything I do without [my teammates] getting me the ball and being unselfish.”
The way Argyle’s 2019-20 season ended only fueled Atwood and his team’s fire en route to their staggering 31-1 campaign.
Argyle won the 4A Region I title last season and earned a spot in the state semifinal, but the Eagles never got a chance to play the game. The UIL postponed and later canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 boys basketball state tournament due to COVID-19. Atwood recalled getting the news from coach Russell Perkins.
“Perkins came in the middle of our practice and told us, ‘Pack your bags, we’re going home,’” Atwood said. “We all kind of knew when he stepped out to get the phone call because it was the day after the NBA canceled. There was just a feeling in the air. The bus ride back was eerily quiet.
“I think it just fueled us, and it made us work that much harder in the summer.”
That word paid off in spades not just for Atwood, but for the Eagles as a whole.
This Argyle team will go down as arguably one of the best the Denton area has ever seen.
And Atwood will go down in Argyle lore as one of the best players to ever slip on an Eagles uniform.
“This town is incredible,” Atwood said. “The team is extremely special. I think we’re all going to keep in touch pretty well. The state championship helps. It’s really special to know that we’ll always have that banner on the wall and that we were able to accomplish that.”