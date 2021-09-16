Argyle coach Todd Rodgers has gotten to experience his fair share of games against Waco La Vega over the last three years — perhaps even more than he would like.
Since 2018, the Eagles and Pirates have met six times, with Argyle holding a 4-2 record in that span. The Eagles knocked off La Vega twice last season, but as is usually the case, both games were prototypical slugfests.
On Friday night, Argyle and La Vega will square off yet again when the Eagles travel to Waco.
And, while Rodgers doesn’t like to play the Pirates, necessarily, he enjoys preparing for the challenge La Vega always presents.
“Playing La Vega stresses me out because they’re just so talented from top to bottom,” Rodgers said. “I don’t say it’s fun to play them, but the only way coaches get their kicks is the adrenaline of the game and teaching your kids how to execute a game plan.
“You have to have your ‘A’ game. They’ve won a bazillion football games over the last five or six years. It’s one of the top, premier programs in the state of Texas.”
La Vega may have won a bazillion football games over the last five or six years — 66 since 2016, to be specific — but so has Argyle.
The Eagles own the state’s longest regular season winning streak, which they extended to 59 games after suffocating Celina 23-0 last week.
Argyle has won 68 total games since 2016, going 68-4 in that stretch.
But two of those losses were to La Vega in the playoffs, giving Rodgers a deep appreciation for all the things the Pirates do well.
“Traditionally, they do everything that I would want a good Argyle team to do,” Rodgers said. “They can run the ball, control the clock and play tough, hard-nosed defense. They’re very well-coached in the kicking game. They do all those things. It doesn’t matter what year it is, they put a quality product out there.”
For Argyle, stopping what La Vega does well ultimately boils down to stopping the Pirates’ vaunted rushing attack.
And, at least last season, that was something the Eagles were able to do in both meetings. Argyle held La Vega to 159 yards rushing in its regular-season victory last year.
In the playoffs, the Pirates managed just 245 total yards and 75 yards in the second half.
“You have to stop what they do well, and that’s run the ball,” Rodgers said. “You have to get them doing things they don’t want to do. You have to get them in down and distance situations that present problems to them. You really just have to give your offense a ton of opportunities to score.”
La Vega is coming off a 28-7 loss to Austin LBJ last week. Argyle, meanwhile, has posted three impressive victories to start the season over Nolan Catholic, Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Celina.
The Eagles smothered the Bobcats last week, holding them to just 127 total yards.
But, in typical Argyle fashion, the Eagles aren’t resting on their laurels yet. Rodgers sees room for improvement, and this week against the Pirates is another opportunity for his team to get better before District 7-4A play begins.
“I’m not going to sing the praises of our defense yet, because I still think we can be better than what we’ve shown to this point,” Rodgers said. “I’m still trying to make us as great as we can possibly be. The fact is, I’m glad we’re playing really well defensively.”