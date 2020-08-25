ARGYLE — For nearly all of Tuesday night’s match against Paris, the Argyle Lady Eagles were in complete control.
Argyle dominated the first and second sets and was on the verge of the polishing off the sweep in the third frame. But leading 23-12, the Lady Eagles surrendered four straight points as the Lady Wildcats tried to stay alive.
With four underclassmen on the court, Argyle briefly flashed some youthful inexperience. Fortunately, it did not take long for the Lady Eagles to regain their composure.
Argyle promptly ended Paris’ 4-0 run and went on to win in straight sets 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 in the first game of a dual. The Lady Eagles played Van Alstyne, the 2019 Class 3A runner-up, later Tuesday night.
“It’s definitely a growing pain,” Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said of the sequence late in the third set. “We had two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior on the court. And we do it on purpose, because that’s going to be their team one day. So, they need to get over it now.
“It’s just maturity. That’s all it is. It will work, and that’s why I kept telling them, ‘Just make one pass. You can do this.’
The Lady Eagles extended their winning streak to six games with the victory and are now 7-1 on the season.
Jessie Moore led Argyle with 10 kills, despite dealing with a lingering thumb injury. The junior jammed her thumb nearly three weeks ago and has worn a splint when she isn’t playing.
“It’s a lot better,” Moore said. “I don’t really like sitting out, because it’s not very fun. I just try to distract myself.”
Sophomore Allison Hesselgesser finished second on the team in kills with nine. She put down one of those nine kills to give Argyle a 13-7 lead in the first set before Moore finished off Paris with a kill of her own to put Argyle up 1-0.
“She’s definitely made a big difference,” said Moore of Hesselgesser. “Without Allison, it would probably be a lot different because she gets kills plus she sets.”
In the second set, freshman Camryn Heiser rejected a shot to put the Lady Eagles up 6-2 early. From there, Argyle cruised, going up 20-9.
The Lady Eagles ultimately ended the second set on a 5-0 run to take a commanding lead in the match.
Later in the third set, freshman Shaye Feely placed a vicious kill down the line to extend Argyle’s lead to 15-7. Olivia Sanchez added a kill of her own to make it 19-8 before the Lady Eagles pulled away for the win.
“We’re definitely jelling on the court and off the court,” DeGroot said. “I’d say they are definitely proving my previous quote right. They’re spunky.”