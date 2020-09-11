ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles didn’t take too kindly to dropping their district opener on Tuesday. So they did the only thing that made the most sense: They got back out on the court Friday and made amends — in a hurry.
In a match that got out of hand fairly quickly, the 11th-ranked Lady Eagles rolled to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-7 sweep of Lake Worth to notch their 12th win of the season. Argyle (12-3, 1-1 District 7-4A) started its junior varsity squad for the first set to get more girls playing time on a bigger stage, then turned things over to their normal starters to finish the job.
Ella Payne led the way with seven kills. Shaye Feely added six and Jessie Moore chipped in five.
“I was proud of the way the JV played. This was a great opportunity to get them some more competition,” Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said. “Overall, whoever was on the court did a good job of taking care of the free balls they were given, which was one of the things we had been working on — bettering our free ball.”
DeGroot was hoping for a better outing after their four-set loss to Springtown Tuesday. She got exactly that. The match Friday was never in doubt, even with an entirely new cast of characters on the court in the first frame. Argyle jumped out to a 13-1 lead and led 17-4 when Lake Worth began chipping away at the deficit. The Lady Bullfrogs’ best run was 6-2, however. Argyle still led by 11 and allowed just three points the rest of the way.
Argyle jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set with its regular starters. Lake Worth rallied again and only trailed 19-14 late in the same set, but the Lady Eagles responded with a 6-1 run to set up a chance for the sweep.
Leading 7-5 in the third, Argyle closed things out with an 18-2 run. That run included four aces from Allison Hesselgesser.
Argyle will now turn its attention to longtime rival Decatur on Tuesday.
“We are excited to play Decatur because it always brings out the most competitive side of my girls,” DeGroot said.