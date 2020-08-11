WEATHERFORD — When Argyle coach Megan DeGroot was told to wear a mask at the start of the summer due to the coronavirus, she was fully prepared for the season to look much different.
With face coverings and hand sanitizers of all kinds, Argyle traveled to Peaster to begin the volleyball season Tuesday against Lake Worth and Peaster and posted a 1-1 record.
Players and coaches wore masks on the bench while assistant coach Blair Bickel provided hand sanitizer for the girls when they came off the court. DeGroot switched from a mask to face shield during the day so she could call out plays more efficiently.
"Purposeful and productive would have to be the words to describe my motivation for every day right now," said DeGroot, whose team enters No. 8 in TGCA Class 4A state rankings.
Argyle opened the season against Lake Worth, a team in its district. Because tournaments were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams had to improvise and search for a game to play.
The Lady Eagles won 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. Senior outside hitter Ella Payne led Argyle with 13 kills and junior middle Jessie Moore chipped in 12.
"Although we beat Lake Worth, we looked sluggish and tired," DeGroot said. "Which, in result, carried over to the Peaster match and caused us to get a late start. It was close in the end, but we just couldn't pull it off."
Peaster won 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22. The Greyhounds looked for the sweep, but Argyle battled back. There were seven ties in the third set.
The Lady Eagles trailed 12-9 before Moore capped off a 5-0 run with a kill from the left side that resulted in a Peaster timeout.
Peaster (2-0) came back to take a 16-15 lead, but the two teams went back and forth. The Greyhounds led 23-21, but a Peaster error and an Argyle kill tied the game at 23. Senior setter Andie Piel's ace gave the Lady Eagles a 25-24 lead.
Argyle, which will play Friday at Godley, showcases a young team that includes nine new players: six freshmen and transfers, three from junior varsity.
"It's a new dynamic," DeGroot. "It's a lot tougher with no offseason with them. Ella and Jessie have become vocal leaders. Everything will fall in line — it has to."