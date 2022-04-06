Argyle welcomes the familiarity of Friday's Class 4A Region I semifinal.
The Eagles (23-1-1) reached this round a year ago during the girls soccer program's first appearance in the regional title game, so the stage isn't foreign.
Argyle's upcoming opponent, San Elizario (17-4), is the same team the Eagles met in this round a year ago. Argyle cruised to a 5-0 win in Midland.
And Northwest ISD Stadium − the site of Friday's rematch with the El Paso-area school − is just a 12-mile jaunt from Argyle. It's essentially a home game.
The Eagles, who've outscored foes 31-1 this postseason, look to advance to Saturday's 10 a.m. regional title game at the same venue.
If Argyle gets past San Elizario, it will face the winner of Stephenville and Midlothian Heritage on Saturday for a trip to state.
Argyle coach Marc Koke, whose team set a school record for wins this season, believes this is the most complete team in program history.
"I think we're solid, all the way around," Koke said. "In the past we'd have 2-3 standout players, but we're a lot deeper now."
He would know.
Koke helped start the program in 2008 when the growing school had a substantially smaller enrollment and talent pool. When Argyle makes the jump to Class 5A next year, it will be stocked with experience.
The Eagles, whose lone 2-1 loss was to top-ranked Celina earlier this season, are ready for more history. They feature just three senior starters - but they're key.
Seton Hall-bound Emma Sheehan has 31 goals and 23 assists, Kaley Robison (Brookhaven College) has 17 goals and 10 assists and Brynlee Gasperson has provided a defensive boost.
Sheehan has been a cornerstone for Argyle, but many of the program's top players started their high school careers elsewhere.
Robison transferred from Denton High, Gasperson came from Lake Dallas, Sophie Placke (29 goals, 12 assists) came from Guyer, Kaitlyn Niemeyer (22 goals, 19 assists) moved in from Colorado and Gracie Lee (10 goals, five assists) is from California.
Argyle's sophomore shutdown goalie, Anna Potter, moved in a year ago from Washington D.C.
Throw in Abi Potter and Avery McNatt's combined 20 goals and 11 assists, it's becomes clear how the Eagles are outscoring opponents 166-10.
Argyle, which fell to eventual state champion Midlothian Heritage 1-0 in last year's regional final, hopes to get a mulligan on Saturday. But Friday's task looms first.
Koke knows his squad can't look ahead.
"San Elizario is a good team," Koke said. "They've got kids who can play."