Another week of basketball season is in the books, bringing with it some standout performances from players across the Denton area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down some of last week's top girls basketball showings below.
Torie Sevier, Braswell
Sevier averaged 22 points per game in helping lead the Lady Bengals to a pair of key victories. She scored 17 points as No. 9 Braswell (21-4, 6-1) knocked off Little Elm, then posted 27 in its victory over Prosper Rock Hill to retain first place in District 5-6A.
Mariah Watson, Guyer
Watson notched a pair of big games in a 1-1 week for the Lady Wildcats. She scored 17 points in Guyer's (11-9, 4-3) 56-37 defeat to McKinney, then posted 12 as it beat McKinney Boyd 54-28. The victory kept Guyer one game out of a playoff spot heading into the second round of district play.
Kaylin Jackson, Ryan
Jackson poured in 14 points, three offensive rebounds, three steals and two blocks as a key difference-maker in the Lady Raiders' 45-41 win over Colleyville Heritage. The victory helped No. 23 Ryan (20-5, 6-1) maintain its hold on second place in District 7-5A and stay in the hunt for the district title.
Seimone Griffin, Denton High
Griffin had a pair of solid performances in a tough week for the Lady Broncos. She posted 12 points in Denton High's (13-13, 2-5) 44-35 loss to area foe Lake Dallas, then scored six in its 37-14 loss to Argyle. The Lady Broncos are two games out of a playoff spot heading into Round 2 of their district slate.
Gabby Campbell, Argyle
Campbell tied for the team lead with 15 points in their blowout win over Grapevine, then led the Lady Eagles' scoring effort with 12 points in a low-scoring 37-14 win over Denton High. Those victories kept No. 6 Argyle (23-3, 7-0) unbeaten in district play and in sole possession of first place heading into the second round of games.
Altyn Bartley, Lake Dallas
Bartley was the only Lady Falcon to post double-figure scoring efforts in each of their wins last week. She scored 14 points in Lake Dallas' (14-13, 4-3) 44-35 victory over Denton High, adding 12 in their as they beat Birdville 48-35 to hold sole possession of fourth place in the district after playing each team once.
Arianna Criss, Krum
Criss had a pair of strong performances as the Lady Cats notched two District 8-4A victories. She tied for the team-high with 15 points versus Lake Worth, adding 12 in a victory over Springtown. Krum (17-9, 3-0) enters the week tied for first in its district with Decatur (17-11, 3-0).
Lexi Martin and Carly Schmucker, Sanger
Two of the Lady Indians' top players this season delivered once again as they led the team to victory in its lone game of the week.
No. 12 Sanger (20-5, 2-0) blew past Wichita Falls Hirschi in a 70-16 victory as Martin led all scorers with 19 points while Schmucker added 17. The Lady Indians have an early lead in pursuit of their third straight district title, heading into Tuesday tied for first with Burkburnett (3-15, 2-0).
Presley Calhoun and Kennedy Simon, Ponder
The pair combined to deliver key performances in two important district wins for the Lady Lions.
Calhoun scored 19 points in Ponder's (10-16, 6-1) 52-50 victory over Whitesboro, adding a team-high 13 in a 47-37 win over S&S Consolidated. Simon chipped in 16 points against Whitesboro and had 12 versus S&S Consolidated.
Those victories have the Lady Lions in second place in District 10-3A, one game behind Paradise (18-8, 7-0) ahead of the teams' Tuesday night meeting.
Lauren Ullrich, Liberty Christian
Ullrich had a pair of key performances to help the Lady Warriors go undefeated on the week, including one district victory.
She scored 12 points in No. 1 Liberty Christian's (25-6, 2-0) nondistrict triumph over Dallas Thunder, then tied for the team lead with 18 points in a 56-19 win against Midland Christian. Ullrich also eclipsed 1,000 career points in the team's second game of the week.
