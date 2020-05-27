EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the best storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20. This multiple-part series will include the top five storylines along with three honorable mention storylines. The series continues today.
Top 5 storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20
No. 3: Argyle’s run to the state tournament
When Argyle’s leading scorer Jackson Maupin went down with a season-ending knee injury in January, many people immediately wrote the Eagles off.
Argyle quickly proved all of its doubters wrong.
The Eagles finished second in the highly competitive District 8-4A and even picked up a road victory against Decatur, a state semifinalist from a season ago. But Argyle did not stop there.
In the playoffs, the Eagles found another gear, relying on a rare blend of suffocating defense and teamwork. Argyle held opponents to just 33.2 points per game in the playoffs, eventually reaching the region tournament.
The Eagles knocked off Clint 36-31 in the region semifinal before downing Pampa 45-29 to win the Class 4A Region I title. Argyle punched its ticket to the state tournament with the victory, but unfortunately, never got the chance to compete on the biggest stage.
Less than a week after winning the region championship, the UIL suspended and later canceled the state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Argyle was practicing in San Antonio when the tournament was called off, less than a day before they were scheduled to play in the 4A semifinal against Stafford.
It was a gut-wrenching end to a magical season for the Eagles, who finished the year 33-4.
Junior post Nate Atwood, who averaged 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, earned MVP honors on the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area team. Atwood and teammate Eli Valentino were also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A Region I team.
The UIL eventually announced in late April that Argyle — along with the three other 4A state qualifiers — would receive gold medals and a gold UIL state championships trophy.
While it was not the ending the Eagles had envisioned, Argyle overcame a devastating injury in the middle of the season and still managed to be one of the top four teams in its classification.