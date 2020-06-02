EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the best storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20. This multiple-part series will include the top five storylines along with three honorable mention storylines. The series continues today.
No. 2: Argyle’s quest for six straight titlesFor nearly a month, Argyle captivated not just its own fans, but the entire Denton area as the Lady Eagles embarked on a historic playoff run.
Argyle was on a quest to claim its sixth-straight girls basketball state championship, a feat that had been accomplished only one other time in UIL history.
But the road to San Antonio for the Lady Eagles was far from an easy one.
Prior to the start of district play, Argyle lost Clemson commit Sydney Standifer to a torn ACL. With an integral piece of their lineup sidelined, the Lady Eagles leaned even more heavily on superstar Rhyle McKinney, who delivered time and time again.
The SMU commit guided Argyle to a District 8-4A title, and in the playoffs, turned her play up another notch. In the region semifinal against No. 1 Canyon, Argyle pulled out a 41-38 victory behind a game-high 33 points from McKinney.
In the region final the next day, McKinney put on an encore performance, scoring the Lady Eagles’ first 26 points to lift Argyle over Bridgeport 42-38 and into the state tournament. McKinney was later named MVP of the region tournament for the second consecutive year.
“She just likes the biggest stage,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said of McKinney after the game. “She’s just an incredible player. She’s an ultimate competitor. She’ll do whatever it takes to win, and we needed every bit of it today.”
Argyle took down Fredericksburg in the state semifinal less than a week later, and suddenly, was within one win of history.
In the 4A title game against Fairfield, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 15-point lead in the second quarter.
But Fairfield mounted a comeback, eventually forcing overtime. In the extra frame, Argyle trailed by three with under 10 seconds left, but McKinney was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and went to the free-throw line.
She made the first two shots but missed the third. McKinney corralled her own miss and got a shot off before the buzzer, but it did not go down, as Fairfield spoiled Argyle’s bid for a sixth-straight championship, winning 40-39.
“We’re not going to be defined by tonight,” Westmoreland said after the loss. “For three years, we shouldn’t have won. Nobody picked us to. Everybody in that room is a champion. They’ve got gold medals and won. That’s what we’re going to be defined as.”
Although Argyle fell just short of making history, the Lady Eagles’ 2019-20 campaign was one that will be remembered for years to come.
As for McKinney, she ended her career at Argyle with a 137-23 overall record, including a 27-1 record in the postseason. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A Player of the Year won three state titles and was named MVP of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area team for the second consecutive year.