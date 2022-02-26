LUBBOCK — Argyle asserted itself as the class of District 7-4A when it swept rival and 14-ranked Decatur in the regular season.
When the No. 1 Eagles topped Decatur a third time — a 52-40 Region I championship outcome Saturday at Lubbock Christian University — it was even more significant.
Argyle (37-0) punched its ticket to the Alamodome, where the Eagles look to win their sixth state title in eight years at next week’s Class 4A UIL girls basketball championships in San Antonio.
The Eagles will face second-ranked Hardin-Jefferson (31-4) on Friday in a 4 p.m. semifinal.
In a season where high-scoring Argyle has outscored its opponents by more than 30 points, it leaned on its defense at the regional tournament.
After rallying late Friday to beat defending state champion Canyon 34-32 in a taut regional semifinal, the Eagles found themselves in another physical battle with Decatur (32-6) in Saturday’s title game.
Agyle, which beat Decatur 40-23 and 58-42 in district play, held a slim 25-22 edge in their third meeting before wearing down the Eagles.
“If we pushed the ball the entire game, we thought they [Decatur] would get tired in the third quarter,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “And they did.”
Argyle senior Caroline Lyles (12 points, seven rebounds) and sophomore guard Gabby Campbell (10 points) had their usual productive outings, but the emergence of sophomore forward Samantha Bacon was crucial.
Bacon had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for Argyle, which held Decatur to just two third-quarter points.
Lyes, a senior transfer from Arkansas, was named Region I Tournament MVP and Bacon was named All-Tournament.
After failing to reach the state championships last season, Argyle is now in pursuit of a rare perfect season.
“It’s a really special thing. I never thought I would be on an undefeated team,” said Lyles, who scored the game-winning bucket against Canyon. “But we’re not done yet. We’ve still got two more games. It’s unbelievable, gives us confidence, but we definitely have more work to do.”
