The standard of success has been set high at Argyle.
District titles are the norm, with the Eagles winning 13 in the last 14 years along with two state championships during that stretch, in 2013 and 2020.
It's a standard that made last year's regional semifinal exit all the more disappointing for Argyle, even in falling to eventual state champion Stephenville. The Eagles appeared to have a win secured before a fourth-quarter fumble helped the Yellow Jackets score a game-winning touchdown.
The defeat has motivated Argyle (13-0) throughout its 2022 campaign, helping it earn Class 5A Division II's No. 1 ranking during its first season in the division. Now, the Eagles are one win from the state semifinals and two from a chance at their third state championship.
They will need to knock off some quality opposition to do so, however, starting with a regional championship game against Abilene Wylie (10-3). The Bulldogs are on their deepest playoff run since reaching the 4A-DI state title game in 2016.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down three keys to the Eagles coming out on top.
1. Build on a balanced offensive performance
While its run game has been mostly consistent throughout the season, Argyle's passing game has seen its ups and downs.
Both facets of the offense came together nicely in the Eagles' 44-27 win over Grapevine last week. Quarterback John Gailey threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris combined for 191 rushing yards and three scores.
It was a much-improved showing from a week prior, where Argyle posted 227 yards of total offense in a 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider. Gailey struggled for consistency in completing 38.5% of his passes for 84 yards and two interceptions. Even Farris and Bunnell were limited to 152 yards and one score combined.
Although the Rider game stands as a statistical outlier, it highlighted some of the offensive issues the Eagles have faced even with all of their success.
Building on last week's improved performance could help make the difference in their matchup with Wylie, which has shown some explosiveness of its own on offense.
2. Limit an explosive Wylie offense
Speaking of the Bulldogs, their offense boasts several key weapons that have fueled some explosive performances this season.
The Bulldogs are averaging 436.8 yards and 37.7 points per game this fall, including five games scoring 40-plus points. They scored an average of 52 points through their first two playoff games before taking a narrow 22-18 win over Canutillo last week.
Quarterback KJ Long leads the way, having thrown for 3,016 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions along with 639 rushing yards for six scores, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. Braden Regala (84-1,300, 11 TDs) and Harrison Heighten (35-670, nine TDs) are his two most targeted receivers.
Landy Carlton has helped bring balance to Wylie's offense in the backfield with 191 carries for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns.
Finding ways to slow those key contributors down will obviously be a top priority for Argyle. It was relatively successful in slowing down Grapevine's top offensive threat last week, as it kept Parker Polk to just 124 yards and no touchdowns.
Defense has been a strength all season for the Eagles in allowing just 15.4 points per game. Channeling more of that success this week would certainly go a long way toward knocking off Wylie.
3. Avoid costly miscues
It's an obvious area of focus, but one of the most common deciders in playoff games is which team can take care of the ball better.
Argyle knows this reality all too well after how costly a late fumble proved in ending last year's playoff run. It led Stephenville 17-14 midway through the fourth quarter and had a chance to extend its lead before a fumble on the drive's second play.
The Yellow Jackets scored to lead 21-17 with 2:06 to play, and the Eagles failed to answer on their ensuing possession.
An interception in the third quarter of last week's game against Grapevine put Argyle in a precarious position once again, in the same round no less. The Eagles led 30-12 at halftime before surrendering a score to start the second half, then an interception on the ensuing possession helped the Mustangs make it 30-27.
Argyle answered with another score, though, and its defense held firm the rest of the way before a late touchdown set the final margin.
Avoiding costly giveaways like those could make the difference between the Eagles advancing and seeing their season end.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.