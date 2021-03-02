VERNON — Late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Class 4A Region I semifinal, Argyle coach Russell Perkins jokingly suggested to the clock operator that they should keep the clock running during his team’s free-throw attempts, a not-so-subtle hint that he was eager for time to run out so the Eagles could escape with a win over Lubbock Estacado.
“They will never notice,” Perkins shouted with a smile on his face.
It was a humorous about-face for Perkins, who before the game was noticeably quiet and anxious. His nervousness escalated by the third quarter as Estacado pulled to within three of tying. But just as quickly as the Matadors climbed back into the game, they were quickly taken out of it as Argyle used a blistering third quarter to pull away for a 57-40 win at D.O. Fulton Gymnasium in Vernon.
Argyle, which has now won 24 straight games, closed the third with an 18-3 run and is now back in the region final for the second consecutive year. Nate Atwood scored a game-high 20 points. Eli Valentino added 14 and Grey Goodson had 10.
Estacado was held to seven points in the third quarter. Jaquan Williams led the Matadors with 12 points.
Argyle (27-1) will face Seminole next, at a time and place to be determined.
“[Estacado] is so talented offensively. They’re going to take a shot, but you’ve got to do everything you can to limit them to just that one shot,” Perkins said. “If you can do that most of the time, you have a chance to be in it and stay in it.
“They got a few second-chance points on us that I can recall. But we held them to one shot most of the time.”
The game featured two teams with a combined three losses, but it was Estacado that was constantly playing catch-up due to a combination of Argyle’s smothering defense and the Matadors’ inability to get easy shots to fall. Estacado’s 6-8 junior Kiante Williams, who has an offer from SMU, was held to four points. Beyond Williams’ 12 points, the Matadors’ next leading scorer finished with eight, and the team mustered a paltry seven points through the first eight minutes.
With Estacado struggling, Argyle built a 23-9 lead early in the second quarter. But the Eagles couldn’t deliver the knockout punch, and the Matadors slowly crept back into the game.
Estacado trailed by seven at halftime. Tyce Kinney and Williams traded quick buckets to open the third quarter, and just like that, the deficit was down to three points.
That’s when Argyle put the game out of reach.
Goodson kick-started Argyle’s 18-point surge with back-to-back buckets and was quickly followed by Atwood, who added four more points. Trey Utter followed with a 3-pointer, and before Estacado could blink, Argyle’s lead was 11.
Valentino closed the frame with a buzzer-beating trey to extend his team’s lead to 46-28.
“The key is that we’ve been in this situation before at different times all year,” Perkins said. “You just have to play the next play and not worry about what happened before. I thought we just went back and controlled what we could control. We got the ball inside and played a little inside-outside offensively to make them play defense.
“We are excited to be in the great eight. There’s only eight left, and to be one of those eight with all the stuff these kids have been through is great. I couldn’t be more proud. We had lots of help from lots of people tonight.”