Wayne Pritts Argyle vs Melissa
Buy Now

Argyle wide receiver Wayne Pritts (9) runs in for a touchdown after beating Melissa defensive back Jacob Fields on a slant route during their game at Eagle Stadium Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Argyle.

 Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — After a nearly 11-month wait, Argyle earned some sweet revenge Friday with a 37-18 season-opening defeat of Melissa.

RJ Bunnell 1st touchdown run
Buy Now

Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) runs through the tackle of Melissa defensive back Josh Nicholas (23) for a touchdown during their game at Eagle Stadium Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Argyle.
Will Hodson TD
Buy Now

Argyle wide receiver Will Hodson (5) catches a long pass in the end zone over Melissa defensive back Clark Packard (4) for a touchdown during their game at Eagle Stadium Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Argyle.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you