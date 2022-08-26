ARGYLE — After a nearly 11-month wait, Argyle earned some sweet revenge Friday with a 37-18 season-opening defeat of Melissa.
The Eagles got their comeuppance in both schools' first-ever Class 5A contest after Argyle's 12-year district title streak was snapped by the Cardinals last season in a 21-0 loss.
Argyle fell behind 18-14 after a quarter but scored 23 unanswered points the rest of the way to take an emotional victory Friday night.
"We've had this date marked on our calendar for longer than I can count," running back RJ Bunnell said. "After such a defeat and getting blown out like that, it feels really good to come back to our home turf and show ’em that we're not going to be pushed around."
Todd Rodgers opened his 20th season as the Eagles' head coach with a bang as his team extended its home win streak to 51 straight games.
Argyle amassed 496 yards of offense on the night, buoyed by explosive plays galore. Bunnell led the way offensively with 15 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Wayne Pritts had four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Will Hodson tallied five catches for 75 yards and two scores.
The trio were key on a night where Argyle quarterbacks Jacob Robinson and John Gailey struggled for consistency at a combined 15 of 40 with three interceptions. The pair came through on some pivotal plays, though, with three touchdown passes combined that helped make the difference.
"Winning is always good," Rodgers said. "That's my messaging to them: Don't ever forget how good it feels to win. There's a lot of hard times that you have to overcome to win. We're focusing on that."
An action-packed first half featured 98 plays and 46 points between the two teams.
Three plays into Argyle's opening possession, Melissa linebacker Alex Secreto intercepted Robinson's second pass attempt of the game. The Cardinals were stuffed on a fourth-and-2 from the Eagles' 8-yard line on their ensuing drive.
Chaos quickly set in after that as Argyle engineered a nine-play, 93-yard touchdown drive capped by a 48-yard pass from Robinson to Pritts. Melissa answered on the first play of its next drive as quarterback Trevor Ham connected with receiver Jayvon Smith for a 61-yard score.
A successful two-point conversion try afterward gave the Cardinals their first lead at 8-7.
An Eagles punt and Melissa fumble later, Argyle retook the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Bunnell. Melissa countered with a 40-yard drive capped by Ham's second touchdown pass.
Robinson then threw his second interception on the first play of the Eagles' ensuing drive. The Cardinals took advantage by tacking on a field goal to lead 18-14 after a quarter.
Argyle had two more touchdown passes in the second quarter as Robinson and Gailey each found Will Hodson for scores of 22 and 36 yards, respectively, to put the Eagles up 28-18 at the half.
After both offenses struggled to get going early in the second half, Bunnell broke away for an 82-yard touchdown run with 3:18 left in the third period. A missed extra point meant Argyle only extended its lead to 34-18.
"Absolutely nothing. Just don't get caught," said Bunnell of what was going through his mind on the play that helped put Argyle away for good.
An interception by defensive back Cooper Slater set the Eagles up to eventually score a 23-yard field goal and open up a three-score lead at 37-18.
That would be all the scoring needed as Argyle opened its season with a strong win. It could be a launching point for the Eagles as they continue into a daunting nondistrict slate featuring games against two of the top 5A Division II teams in the state in Lovejoy and Grapevine over the next two weeks.
"I was so proud of all of our guys," Bunnell said. "Our offensive line played phenomenal and our receivers played great. Our quarterbacks had a little bit of adversity and in the end they came out fantastic.
"It definitely showed us that we know what we can do and we know what we're capable of. That really helps [going forward]."