ARGYLE — After coming up one round short of the Class 4A state tournament a season ago, Argyle makes its return to the state tourney as it takes on China Spring in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Dominant pitching was crucial in sweeping the Region I finals to make state as the Eagles allowed just one run over the series' two contests. It has been one of the keys to Argyle’s (34-3-1) success all season, particularly during a 9-0 unbeaten run through the postseason where the Eagles have yet to surrender more than three runs in a game.
Senior pitchers Evan Brandt (14-0) and Trevor Duck have been the group’s anchors, throwing complete games time and again during the postseason push.
Their successes meant sophomore Hudson Emeterio, the team’s usual third starter during the regular season, did not make his playoff debut until the region final series clincher where he fanned five of the seven batters he faced in relief of Duck. Fellow sophomore Alex D’Angelo has seen time on the mound as well as at first base this year and threw a complete game one-hitter in Argyle’s regular season finale.
Being able to utilize several different pitchers could be critical to the Eagles' state tournament chances.
“If you’re not having your best day, the next man up is going to be just as good and be able to hold a team to nothing or limit the damage,” Brandt said. “It’s nice to see [Emeterio’s outing] and know going into the state tournament that we have him ready to go do that again.”
In finishing off the last playoff game to make it to state, Emeterio said he leaned on his experiences and confidence built throughout the regular season. Having a pair of experienced arms in Brandt and Duck has helped set an example and standard for the younger pitchers like Emeterio and D’Angelo to follow.
“Duck and Brandt were going full games and they did it well,” Emeterio said. “They’ve definitely taught me a lot. … They just put their head down and keep working. Any situation they get in that’s tough, they work themselves out of it.”
The staff’s depth could prove critical given the state tourney’s single-elimination format with just one game deciding which sides advance to the final contest. Argyle is set to face the Cougars (32-8) Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The winner will advance to Thursday's state title game to take on the victor between Sinton (34-1) and Celina (32-4-1) with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Disch-Falk.
Argyle faced off with China Spring earlier this season, taking a 6-0 victory in a March 12 non-district tournament game. Given the amount of games both teams have played since then, the Eagles expect both sides to look different in the rematch as China Spring makes its first state tournament berth in 22 years.
“You don’t make it this far without being a good team,” Brandt said. “We’ve played 'em before, but we can’t count on what we saw earlier in the season now. I’d expect another team looking at us not to expect what they saw earlier in the season as well. We progressively got better and they probably did as well.
“We’re just making sure we do what we can to make sure we’re at our best going down there.”
The Eagles last advanced to Austin in 2019 when they won their second consecutive state championship after taking the 2018 title with an undefeated 37-0 campaign. Deep playoff runs have become the norm under coach Ricky Griffin with three state championships and now five state tourney appearances since 2014, when they lost an extra innings showdown to College Station in the 3A state final.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to get there quite a few times, but it’s something we definitely never take for granted,” Griffin said. “There’s a lot of guys on this team who have been in the playoffs and they kind of mentor the younger guys on how to pick up your intensity and what it takes to continue to advance.”
Now just two wins from hoisting the state championship trophy, Argyle is excited for its chance to continue writing a new chapter in the program’s storied history.
“It feels good to be in this position — it’s what we’ve worked for all year,” Brandt said. “Looking out at the left field wall, that was my goal coming here is to add to the chain out there.
“Let’s go get another one this weekend.”