Mallory Millington layup
Argyle’s Mallory Millington (10) goes up for a layup as the Lady Eagles take on Fort Worth Brewer on Tuesday November 29th, 2022, at Argyle High.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

FLOWER MOUND — A stout defensive performance combined with a fourth-quarter surge offensively led Argyle to a 43-31 win over Fort Worth Brewer on Tuesday night.

Argyle did so by limiting the Lady Bears to a season-low 31 points, well below their season scoring average of 60.8 points per game. Brewer scored just two points in the first quarter and made its first field goal with 4:22 left in the second quarter.

Gabby Campbell shot
Argyle’s Gabby Campbell (12) attempts a 3-pointer as the Lady Eagles take on Fort Worth Brewer on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at Argyle High.
Madi Lumsden dribbling
Argyle’s Madi Lumsden (32) dribbles past Brewer’s Eryn McKinzie (10) as the Lady Eagles take on Fort Worth Brewer, on Tuesday November 29th, 2022, at Argyle High.

