FLOWER MOUND — A stout defensive performance combined with a fourth-quarter surge offensively led Argyle to a 43-31 win over Fort Worth Brewer on Tuesday night.
Argyle did so by limiting the Lady Bears to a season-low 31 points, well below their season scoring average of 60.8 points per game. Brewer scored just two points in the first quarter and made its first field goal with 4:22 left in the second quarter.
"I was very proud of our defensive effort," Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. "We did a great job of staying with their shooters. When you can hold a team like that to 30 points and they average close to 60 — defense definitely won the game for us tonight."
With the win, the Lady Eagles (6-3) ended Brewer's (8-1) unbeaten start to the season. The victory also helped them rebound from last week's 43-41 overtime loss to Waco La Vega (12-3).
Gabby Campbell and Ashlin Crabtree led the effort offensively with 11 points apiece. Crabtree came through with two free throws and a pair of 3-pointers to lead a key 8-2 surge late in the fourth quarter that kept Argyle's lead out of reach.
Crabtree was able to come through when the Lady Eagles needed her most despite struggling a bit early in the contest.
"Don't miss," Crabtree said, with a laugh, of what she was thinking during the shots. "I didn't take a shot earlier in the game, and it led to a turnover, so honestly just taking the shot when I'm open.
"I knew that I'd put in the work in the past months and we had a really hard preseason, so it was just having confidence in myself."
Other key contributors included Katelyn Jones and Mallory Millington, who chipped in eight points apiece.
Early in the defensive slugfest, it was Argyle that pulled ahead first in jumping out to a 7-0 lead as Jones made a three to open the scoring 3:30 into the frame. Campbell and Millington added layups to leave Argyle up 7-2 after a quarter.
After a three by Crabtree opened the second quarter scoring, Brewer cut into the deficit with a 9-4 run to tie the game up at 11-all with 1:59 left in the quarter. A pair of layups by Campbell, the latter an and-one with a made free throw, put the Lady Eagles up 16-11 heading into halftime.
"To make sure we'd read their plays, we worked on them all week long," Madi Lumsden said of the defensive focus. "And not take a break. Sometimes we'd get caught not focusing on the play and getting lost, then they would score. Just doing all the little things and blocking out once they put up a shot."
Argyle maintained its edge in the third quarter as it pulled ahead 24-14 behind an 8-3 run. A pair of late baskets by the Lady Bears trimmed the difference to 24-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Argyle again led by 10 early in the final frame before a pair of Brewer baskets made it 32-27 with just under 2:30 to play. The Lady Eagles finished the game on an 11-4 run, including Crabtree's pair of key threes, to pull away for good.
"Down the stretch, we just knew we had to stay locked in on defense because we knew they were going to pressure," Campbell said. "Our past like four games, we've had a lot of close games at the end and they haven't turned out the way we wanted them to. This game kind of fell in our hands and played out how we wanted it to."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.