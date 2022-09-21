Grant Mirabal commitment
Buy Now

Argyle linebacker Grant Mirabal (32) runs after he intercepts a pass during a playoff game in 2020. Mirabal has been a key part of the Eagles' defense for the last three years and committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

One of Argyle's top players for the last three seasons chose his college home Wednesday night when Grant Mirabal committed to Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on.

The standout linebacker was the Eagles third-leading tackler with 88 total stops alongside 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries for their undefeated state championship team. Mirabal announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Twitter with a statement and Oklahoma State logo.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you