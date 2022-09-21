Grant Mirabal commitment
Argyle linebacker Grant Mirabal (32) runs after he intercepts a pass during a playoff game in 2020. Mirabal has been a key part of the Eagles’ defense for the last three years and committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

 DRC file photo

One of Argyle’s top players for the last three seasons chose his college home Wednesday night when Grant Mirabal committed to Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on.

The standout linebacker was the Eagles’ third-leading tackler with 88 total stops alongside four pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for their undefeated state championship team. Mirabal announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Twitter with a statement and Oklahoma State logo.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

