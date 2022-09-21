Argyle linebacker Grant Mirabal (32) runs after he intercepts a pass during a playoff game in 2020. Mirabal has been a key part of the Eagles’ defense for the last three years and committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.
One of Argyle’s top players for the last three seasons chose his college home Wednesday night when Grant Mirabal committed to Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on.
The standout linebacker was the Eagles’ third-leading tackler with 88 total stops alongside four pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for their undefeated state championship team. Mirabal announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Twitter with a statement and Oklahoma State logo.
“I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University!!” Mirabal said in the statement. “I am thankful to God, my parents and to the coaches that have helped me improve at every level of the game!
“I am blessed to have this opportunity, thank you to everyone that has believed in me. Go Pokes!!”
Mirabal tied for the team lead with 88 tackles last season along with 6 tackles for loss as Argyle went 11-2 and advanced to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
He posted 38 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 1 sack through nondistrict play to help the Eagles attain a 4-0 record and No. 1 ranking in their first season in Class 5A Division II.
Mirabal joins teammates Riley Van Poppel (Nebraska commit), Wes Tucker (Baylor), Michael Madrie (Boise State) and Dax Horany (Sam Houston State) in committing to play college football.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.