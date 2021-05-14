Argyle Eagles Stock

Argyle Eagles

HENRIETTA — Argyle took care of business against Vernon on Friday evening in Game 3 of their regional quarterfinals, as the Lady Eagles shut out Vernon for a 6-0 victory and a trip to the regional semifinals.

Argyle used a pair of three-run innings to knock out the entirety of its scoring for the night in the second and third innings.

Overall, the Lady Eagles had seven hits as a team. Taylor Plat had two hits and an RBI while Lilly Coleman and Riley Owens each drove in a run. Payton Peck recorded an RBI as well.

Ava Edwards was sensational in the circle for Argyle, firing seven shutout innings with just three hits and 14 punchouts with no walks.

