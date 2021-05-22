ABILENE — It was a whirlwind of a day for Argyle in the Lady Eagles’ Saturday clash with Monahans for a trip to the Class 4A Region II finals. A day after taking care of business for a 5-2 win in Friday’s Game 1, the Lady Eagles were blown out 11-1 in Game 2 of the series.
However, Argyle stormed back Saturday afternoon in a deciding Game 3 to take a 5-2 victory and a chance in the regional finals.
In Game 2, the Lady Eagles didn’t stand much of chance against Monahans. Argyle could muster just three collective hits, with two of those coming from Lilly Coleman, who also drove in the only run of the game for the Lady Eagles.
Argyle pitcher Cadence Schrader was tagged for 11 runs (10 earned) on nine hits with seven walks in 4 1/3 innings of work.
However, the tide began to change for the Lady Eagles in the final game of the day. Argyle pushed across all five of its runs in the final three innings to dispatch Monahans. Kiera Inman and Regan Dillon led the charge at the dish for the Lady Eagles, with Inman picking up three RBIs from the leadoff spot while Dillon drove in two runs.
In the circle, Ava Edwards gave her best performance in a must-win game for Argyle. She pitched seven innings of one-run ball on just two hits while striking out seven batters.