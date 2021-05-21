ABILENE — It was a tight ballgame for the Argyle Lady Eagles in their opening game of the Class 4A Region II semifinals against Monahans, as they pulled ahead with an 11-hit attack and a couple of late scores to nab the 5-2 win.
The Lady Eagles got the scoring going in the third inning before tacking on two more in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Argyle piled on two more runs across the next two innings to hold off Monahans. Lilly Coleman racked up two hits and two RBIs, while Riley Owens and Payton Peck each had two base hits each.
Ava Edwards was sensational in the circle for Argyle, firing seven innings while surrendering two runs on five hits and eight strikeouts.
These two teams will face off in Game 2 of the best-of-three series Saturday afternoon at Abilene Cooper High School. Game 3, if necessary, will follow.