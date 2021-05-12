For the first time this postseason, the Argyle Lady Eagles will have to play from behind if they expect to keep their playoff run alive.
Led by ace Shay Williams, who struck out 15 batters, went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored the lone run of the game, Vernon stole a 1-0 win in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Henrietta on Wednesday. The Lady Lions took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Williams, who had just singled with two outs, scored all the way from first when Argyle couldn't field a shallow pop fly just behind second base. The error was Argyle's second of the game but was clearly the most costly.
"It was a blooper right between second base and the outfield. They both had to run up on it, and it was a tough play for a second baseman to make," Argyle coach Kevin Cook said. "We haven't faced too many like [Williams], but our girls performed well."
Game 2 is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bowie. If needed, Game 3 will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday back in Henrietta.
Williams and Argyle ace Ava Edwards combined to allow just seven hits on the night. Edwards held her own with seven strikeouts. Argyle's best chance to give her some crucial run support came in its half of the third inning. Grace Stanley opened the inning with a double, and Presley Allen followed with a single. Both runners were in scoring position with the top of the lineup coming to the plate, but Williams engineered three straight strikeouts to end the threat.
"It's elimination time now," said Cook. His team beat Burkburnett in three games last weekend to advance. "It was a one-run ball game, and we were facing a four-year starter who is absolutely outstanding. We just got to play smarter, make a few more plays, and score some runs when we get runners into scoring position."