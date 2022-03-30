Perhaps not the 19-1 demolition Argyle inflicted on Kennedale in the area round of the Class 4A Region I playoffs on Tuesday at Pennington Field, but something similar.
Sheehan scored a career-high five goals with two assists − all in the first half − and the third-ranked Eagles (22-1-1) returned to the regional quarterfinals.
"We do a visualization before the game. We imagined all the goals we were going to score, and we put it all together," said Sheehan, whose team jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead. "The scoreboard reflected that."
The District 7-4A Eagles cruised past Kennedale (11-8), a program that finished third in in District 8-4A.
Trinity Carter added two goals and two assists, Kaitlyn Niemeyer had two goals and three assists and KK Combs had two goals for Argyle, which didn't yield a goal Tuesday until late in the second half.
Argyle's shutdown goalie Anna Potter (16 shutouts) was resting in the second half when Kennedale scored to make it a 17-1 contest.
The Eagles have outscored teams 159-10 this season
"We played very well. The starters only got to play a half, and the backups played well in the second half," Argyle coach Marc Koke said. "This is the time we want to be peaking, during the playoffs."
Argyle makes the jump to Class 5A next season.
"This the the best team we've ever had, and it's our last year in 4A," said Koke, whose team reached the regional title game last season "We're trying to connect and of these pieces, seeing if we can stay healthy and keep it going.
Sheehan has had much to do with Argyle's success.
The Seton Hall recruit has 29 goals and 18 assists this season for the Eagles, who face Alvarado (14-8-1) later this week. The Indians placed second in District 8-4A.
Argyle's lone loss came on Jan. 8 when it lost to top-ranked Celina in a 2-1 decision. It's been rolling since.
"We a lot of talent, we're all connected as a team," Sheehan said.
BOYS
Diamond Hills-Jarvis 3, Argyle 2 (PK)
DHJ ((18-4-1) downed Argyle in the area round - and in a penalty-kick shootout - for the second straight season Tuesday at Pennington Field.
The Eagles finished the season with a 15-7-1 record.
