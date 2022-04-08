JUSTIN — Kaitlyn Niemeyer hadn’t heard of Midlothian Heritage prior to her junior season, let alone watched the defending Class 4A state girls soccer champion.
All Argyle’s talented midfielder and Colorado transplant knew was that Heritage clipped her new school 1-0 in last season’s Region I championship match, halting the Eagles’ deepest postseason run.
But Niemeyer, who scored two goals in Argyle’s 5-1 Class 4A Region I semifinal win over San Elizario on Friday, played like she craved an impending rematch with a lifetime rival.
Argyle’s win at Northwest ISD Stadium set up another Region I championship meeting between the Eagles (24-1-1) and Heritage (23-3-3), a winner-to-state game at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same venue.
A year after handling San Elizario 5-0 in the same round, Argyle, which has outscored its postseason opponents 36-2, handled its foe in similar fashion on Friday.
“We definitely have a very talented team this year,” said Niemeyer, who has 24 goals this season. “So if we all go out there tomorrow and play as a team, especially with how we’ve been practicing, I think we’re going to do well.”
Argyle mainstay and Seton Hall pledge Emma Sheehan was also peppering goalies on Friday, scoring two goals that increase her lofty season total to 33.
Stella Helm also scored a goal for the Eagles, who jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead.
San Elizario, a West Texas school that made the 608-mile trek to Justin to only narrowly avoid being shut out, finished with a 17-5 record.
Heritage beat Stephenville 2-1 in the other 4A Region I semifinal, giving Argyle another chance to reach its first state tournament in program history.
Argyle coach Marc Koke is happy his squad gets another crack at Heritage.
“We’ve had [Heritage] circled on the calendar since they knocked us out of the regional championship last year,” Koke said.
Several of Argyle’s returners had hoped for a rematch, too, but didn’t look past San Elizario.
“We told the team they’re not going to get that opportunity to face Heritage again unless they took care of business today,” said Koke, whose team has outscored opponents 171-11 this season.
They did.
“We’ve done a really good job of focusing in all areas at practice,” Niemeyer said.
The winner of Saturday’s Argyle-Heritage game will advance to next week’s Class 4A state semifinals in Georgetown.
