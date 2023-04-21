Meghna Arun Kumar's accomplishments speak for themselves.
The Argyle sophomore tennis player has yet to drop a set in any of her high school singles matches. Not a single one.
That dominance was evident as Kumar rolled to last year's Class 4A state singles championship, becoming Argyle's first-ever girls singles champion in dominant fashion. The then-freshman dropped five total games in three matches at the state tournament, including just one in the title match as she swiftly prevailed 6-1, 6-0.
"She did it so quickly and efficiently, they weren't even ready at the tournament desk when she finished her finals match," Argyle girls tennis coach Danielle Blair said.
Kumar is set for a return trip to the state tournament, this time competing at the 5A level after realignment bumped Argyle up a classification this past summer. She is set to take on Friendswood's Maadhvi Bhojani in a quarterfinal round match at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.
The 5A girls singles semifinal matches will be played at 2 p.m. Wednesday, while the state title match is set for an 8:30 a.m. start on Thursday.
Kumar's feat at last season's tournament already put her in rare territory at such an early point in her career.
She joined Aubrey's Tara Vandiver, who won the 2A individual title in 1991, as the only other girls singles champion from the 11 UIL schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area.
Argyle's Maddie Schorlemmer and Lacy Blake won the 3A girls doubles title in 2012, while Argyle's Will Stein (2009 and 2010) and Zack Santagate (2011) have won 3A singles titles on the boys side.
Even in sharing that history with a few local peers, Kumar accomplished the feat earlier in her career than any of them. Her dominance on the court has quickly been impressed upon those around her, particularly Blair.
"She is a prodigy," Blair said. "I just can't compare her to anybody I've seen at her age, at this level and what she is commanding on the court. She could beat most guys. Her future is very bright in tennis."
Kumar's tennis career began, at least competitively, when she was seven years old. Her father enjoyed watching the sport as she was growing up and wanted her to give it a try.
Once Kumar began playing, she was hooked.
"It's a way to just really relax from life's stresses," Kumar said. "Whenever you just hit the ball and you're rallying, then the breeze hits — it's an enjoyable experience."
Those early days playing the game helped Kumar develop the dominant skillset that shapes her matches today.
"She just has a way to open up her court and keep her opponent running while she controls it," Blair said. "She has this ability to take a ball on the rise and redirect pace. She's just really punishing to her opponents, but in a graceful, very calm and consistent manner."
In dominating so many of her high school matches, it could be easy for Kumar to become complacent. Her goal of playing high-level collegiate tennis helps keep Kumar motivated, though. She also credits Blair and Argyle boys tennis coach Adam Mihok for pushing her to continue improving.
"I think it's the coaches really wanting what's best for me, and they put a lot of work into me," Kumar said. "I feel like I kind of owe them. I need to pay them back."
After rolling to last year's state title, Kumar's goal for the upcoming state tournament is clear — win again. The move up to 5A, however, has shown her it may be more difficult to repeat the feat this year.
"I hope I can do it again, and see if I can do it in 5A as well, not just 4A," Kumar said. "I played a lot higher-level players in district and regionals than I did in 4A.
"State's definitely going to be more of a challenge. I'm ready to take it on."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.