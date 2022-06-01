ARGYLE — Exactly one year after seeing last season's playoff run end with a series sweep to Stephenville, Argyle baseball will have a chance at redemption beginning Thursday.
A sweep of Canyon in the Region I-4A semifinals this past week brought the Eagles back to the regional final round, the same stage in which they fell to the Yellow Jackets a season ago. Running it back with Stephenville has Argyle eager to avenge its defeat this time around.
“It’s that gut-wrenching feeling that you just never want to feel again,“ senior Chase Wohnoutka said. “I think we’re all ready to have some revenge on ‘em for sure.”
Argyle (30-3-1) has not had many blemishes this year as it recorded a perfect 12-0 record during district play and has yet to lose a game in the playoffs (7-0). Stephenville’s (22-7) lone playoff loss came in Game 1 of its regional quarterfinal series with Iowa Park before it got back-to-back wins to advance.
The familiar foes will square off in a best-of-three series at Weatherford College beginning with Game 1 on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Game 2 will also start at 7:00 p.m. Friday with a third game to take place Saturday at the same time and place, if needed.
Last season’s series saw Stephenville take the first game 2-0 and prevail 6-1 in Game 2 to eliminate the Eagles. Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said the Yellow Jackets’ pitching is strong again this season and will make having quality at-bats imperative.
“Their pitching had a lot to do with us not doing too well at the plate, but we took terrible at-bats,” Griffin said. “We hit about 12 fly balls in that first game last year. In the second game we made ‘em get the ball down and we hit the ball hard, but we just hit everything right at ‘em. It was one of those games where sometimes in baseball you can’t do anything about it.”
Plate discipline has been an emphasis for the Eagles over the last few weeks as they have ventured deeper into the playoffs. The issue came to a head during the team’s region semifinal series against Canyon when it pulled out a narrow 3-2 victory in Game 1 before coming out on top 7-0 in the decisive second contest.
“The first game I wasn’t very happy about our pitch selection — we didn’t take very good at-bats,” Griffin said. “We had a talk the next morning and that night after the game and told ‘em, ‘You have to get the ball down where you can barrel the baseball.’ With our pitching and defense, if we just hit the ball hard we’ll score some runs. That’s what happened in the second game.”
Returning to the state tournament would mark the latest milestone for an Argyle program which has come to expect deep playoff runs under Griffin. It has won three state titles and two national championships over the past seven seasons, including an undefeated 37-0 campaign to both in 2018.
Handling the pressure which comes with the Eagles’ track record of success has been a key part of the team reaching this point.
“Argyle has a record of winning so whenever we’re behind, even earlier in the season, we tend to be down on ourselves,” Wohnoutka said. “It’s like, ‘Dang, we never get behind. Are we going to be able to come back from this?’ It really came out this past series like, ‘OK, no, we’re going to bow up, go after it and find a way to win the game.”
Stephenville is the final opponent standing between Argyle and a return to the state tournament for the first time since it won the title in 2019. The winner of this series will face the victor between Spring Hill and Celina in a one-game state semifinal showdown June 8 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a spot in the one-game state final.
“The biggest part of winning a state title would just be to take it one step at a time,” Wohnoutka said. “Yeah, we’re one step away from Austin, but we were one step away last year. This is the biggest series, especially against Stephenville, for all of us. Even the regional quarterfinals was the biggest series.
"We just need to take it one game at a time and hopefully come out on the better side of things.”