SAN ANTONIO — What is left to say about Argyle?
At some point or another over the last four months, we've talked about the Eagles' suffocating defense. We've talked about coach Russell Perkins and his fiery passion. We've talked about Argyle's selfless nature, which features a team full of talented players willing to sacrifice for the good of the group.
And, we've talked about 6-foot-7 senior Nate Atwood — the Eagles' monster post whom Perkins has described as Argyle's pseudo-point guard.
After Saturday's emphatic win over Huffman Hargrave to capture just its second state title in school history, it seems like there is only one thing left to say about Argyle.
This team will go down as one of the most dominant to come through the Denton area.
Sure, there have been teams with more talented players, and yes, there have been squads that have scored more points.
But there have been few teams to come through the Denton area that, on any given night, can line up and not just play with anyone — but impose their will.
Argyle proved that to be true in the semifinal against No. 1 Oak Cliff Faith Family, when the Eagles held a team averaging nearly 80 points per game to less than half that in a 43-39 win.
By that point, it seemed like a forgone conclusion there was only one way for the Eagles' season to end — hoisting the championship trophy.
And, like Argyle has done all season, the Eagles brought home just their second state title in school history the only way they knew how: with a lethal amalgam of teamwork, chemistry and smothering defense.
Argyle held Hargrave to without a field goal for the final 6:16 of regulation. The Eagles never trailed at any point in the game.
But if you want an even more impressive stat, Argyle only trailed in the fourth quarter twice all season in 32 games.
It's a feat that is practically unheard of at the high school level.
How did Argyle do it? Well, as Perkins described, it's because everyone sitting on his bench can flat-out play.
"Our guys and our team came ready to play every night," said Perkins with a gold medal around his neck. "That takes a lot of strength and courage just to get here, and every day play to the best of your ability every time. We have to do that every day in practice because we have 16 guys that can get after you. We got after it yesterday in practice. Some of them already said practice yesterday was much tougher than we saw today just because these guys got us ready to do it. Those guys help us so much, and our depth is so important to what we do."
There wasn't one player in particular that took the spotlight in the final against Huffman Hargrave. Argyle's leading scorer and the state title game MVP, Skylar McCurry, finished with only 12 points.
Instead, it was the team as a whole that stole the show.
That is why Argyle was crowned champion.
And that is why these Eagles will go down as one of the best Denton-area teams to ever grace the hardwood.