ABILENE — Over the last few months, fellow Denton Record-Chronicle high school sportswriter Steve Gamel and I have had a running joke.
Each time we’ve covered an Argyle game, the same question always gets posed: When will Argyle coach Todd Rodgers finally have a statue in front of Eagle Stadium?
Granted, Rodgers probably doesn’t plan on hanging his whistle or headset up anytime soon, but his accomplishments are undeniable.
In 18 seasons at the helm of the Eagles, Rodgers holds an overall record of 209-37. His teams have been to five state title games, and it will be six next week after Argyle knocked off Canyon in the Class 4A Division I semifinal on Friday night to secure its spot in the championship.
But for all of the Eagles’ successes, there are some who only want to focus on one item — Rodgers’ record in state title games.
Rodgers is just 1-4 in championship bouts, with his only title coming back in 2013.
Some people may view that statistic as a shortcoming.
I view it as a remarkable testament to Argyle’s consistency.
The Eagles have played in state championship games five times in the last eight seasons if you count their pending title game appearance next week. Argyle played for championships three straight years from 2013-15.
Year in and year out, Rodgers’ team is in the state championship discussion.
Over the past five years, the Eagles are a combined 78-6, including a perfect 15-0 mark this season. Argyle has won five consecutive district championships in that span and lost just one regular season game on Sept. 11, 2015.
The Eagles currently hold a 57-game regular season winning streak. In five seasons, Argyle has won less than 12 games only once in 2016.
Consistency like that is hard to come by at the professional level, much less at the high school level when student-athletes graduate after just four years.
Yet, somehow, Rodgers and his coaching staff find new ways to not just get the most out of their players — but win at a staggering pace.
Six state title appearances at one school is a feat worthy of recognition.
For that reason alone, no matter what happens next Friday in the state title game, Rodgers has cemented his legacy in Argyle lore.
And, jokes aside, Rodgers’ statue outside of Eagle Stadium is coming.
It should just be a matter of when, not if.