ARLINGTON — Discipline and athleticism.
Those were the two main ingredients Argyle coach Todd Rodgers listed as necessary to win a state title when his team began practice back on Aug. 3.
“Championship teams are teams that usually merge [discipline and athleticism],” Rodgers said over four months ago. “And I think we have that type of chemistry to merge those two this year.”
Of course, winning a championship takes more than discipline and athleticism.
It requires plenty of talent, as well, something Argyle was never short on.
And on Friday night at AT&T Stadium, the Eagles put all three of those elements together to take home the ultimate prize, throttling Lindale 49-21 to claim the Class 4A Division I throne.
“I knew we had a lot of the really good ingredients,” Rodgers said. “It’s no different than making a cake. You’ve got to get the ingredients in there, but it has to cook for the right time. I think these kids worked together, stayed together and put themselves in the right spots.
“They didn’t really care who got the credit. It was a real servant attitude. They just wanted to succeed, win and move on to the next opponent.”
After five years of agonizing playoff losses and heartbreak, Argyle finally realized its potential. The Eagles did so behind a senior-laden roster that was determined to be remembered and leave a legacy.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers said. “This team is just so close with each other. We want everybody to succeed. It’s awesome.”
Prior to Friday, Argyle had only one championship to its name, which came back in 2013 with Ian Sadler leading the way. Since then, the Eagles were 0-2 in title games.
Both of those losses were excruciating in their own right, with one coming in double overtime to Navasota in 2014.
Argyle made sure it was never in a position for history to repeat itself against Lindale.
The Eagles continued their stretch of dominance on the biggest stage, taking command early and never relinquishing it — something which became a recurring theme.
Argyle never trailed at any point during its 16 victories this year. The Eagles outscored opponents 770-248, flashing a unique blend of supremacy and selflessness seldom seen at the high school level.
None of Argyle’s players cared who scored or stuffed the stat sheet. They simply wanted to win.
“They don’t care who gets the credit,” Rodgers said. “They just want the goal accomplished.”
Mission accomplished.