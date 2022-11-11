ARGYLE — On a cold and windy night, the Argyle offense stayed hot to take home a 63-0 win in its first-round playoff game against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt.
In the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game, Wyatt (7-4) was unable to get anything going against an explosive Argyle (11-0) offense that carried the team to its 55th consecutive win at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles advanced to face Wichita Falls Rider (8-3) next week in the area round of the playoffs.
“Our kids were very focused and prepared this week,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “We went to all lengths to make sure we put a good product on the field.”
Quarterback John Gailey led the way offensively with 151 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Will Hodson amassed 82 receiving yards and put up two touchdowns.
“At the start of the season, we would not start well and towards the end of the games we would pick it up,” Hodson said. “We have put a lot of emphasis on starting fast and finishing fast, and I think we are finally starting to do that.”
The action started with a 47-yard pass from Gailey to wide receiver Lane Stewart, putting the Eagles in the red zone just under a minute into the game. Running back Landon Farris was able to finish the job with an 8-yard rush into the end zone.
At the four-minute mark, Gailey hit Hodson for a 42-yard touchdown pass. A blocked punt was scooped up by defensive back Nathaniel Bruce and ran into the end zone to put the Eagles up 20-0 less than halfway through the first quarter.
Gailey found Hodson again with a 33-yard touchdown pass and tacked on a 2-point conversion. A third touchdown pass to Hodson and a catch from wide receiver Wayne Pritts in the end zone finished the half with a 42-0 Argyle advantage.
“We were just doing our job,” Gailey said. “The way we schemed it this week was to find open guys, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Argyle defense did not slow down either as they held Wyatt to 171 total yards of offense. Defensive back Parker Phillips snagged two interceptions and linebacker Mason Pitner had one more at the end of the fourth quarter to set Argyle up for its final score.
“We have a very big, physical group [on defense] and I thought they dominated on the line of scrimmage, the linebackers played great, and the secondary was tremendous,” Rodgers said.
Tight end Max Bland got his first varsity touchdown in the fourth quarter and running back Watson Bell ran in his second score of the night to finish out a second half that had a running clock.
“We had a good game plan and they executed the game plan perfectly,” Rodgers said. “We’re just going to keep focusing on our team and what we need to do for them to advance one more round in the Texas high school football playoffs.”