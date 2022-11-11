Argyle
Argyle quarterback John Gailey (12) — shown during an Oct. 28 game against Denton — had 151 passing yards and four touchdowns in Friday's game against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt.

 Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — On a cold and windy night, the Argyle offense stayed hot to take home a 63-0 win in its first-round playoff game against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt.

In the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game, Wyatt (7-4) was unable to get anything going against an explosive Argyle (11-0) offense that carried the team to its 55th consecutive win at Eagle Stadium.

