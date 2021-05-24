After sweeping Benbrook over the weekend to win the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal, Argyle will now take on Andrews with a spot in the region final on the line.
The two teams will square off in the 4A Region I semifinal at Abilene Christian. Game 1 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. First pitch for Game 2 is slated for noon Saturday.
Game 3, if necessary, would immediately follow Game 2.
Argyle has been dominant throughout its playoff run this season, winning all six games by a combined score of 63-3. The Eagles throttled Benbrook 13-2 in Game 1 before closing out the series 3-0 in Game 2 on Saturday.
Evan Brandt threw a complete-game shutout for Argyle in Game 2, striking out seven while surrendering just one hit.
The Eagles are 27-9 overall and have not lost to a 4A team since suffering their only district loss to Decatur on March 30.