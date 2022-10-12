FLOWER MOUND — Time and time again, Argyle has overcome stiff competition and some struggles in its undefeated start to the season.
The Eagles defeated three of Class 5A Division II's preseason top 15 teams during nondistrict play, then knocked off previously unbeaten Lake Dallas last week while holding the Falcons' potent offense to just 14 points.
Those marquee victories have Argyle ranked No. 1 in all of 5A-DII during its first year in the classification. Another challenge awaits the Eagles this week in taking on first-year program Frisco Emerson (7-0, 3-0), which is out to a torrid start atop District 3-5A DII.
Coming off the key homecoming win over Lake Dallas, Argyle (6-0, 2-0) feels it still has room to grow as it continues through district play.
"Our kids feel like they could have performed at an even higher level," Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. "They think they left some points out there that they could have gotten.
"We take that as motivation moving into this next week to continue to improve and push the envelope to reach excellence."
Argyle is set to square off with the Mavericks Thursday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
One area the Eagles took pride in from last week's contest was how they came out of the gates. After some issues with slow starts through the first five games, Argyle led 14-0 just 2:35 into the game and held a 30-0 edge by the second quarter.
This marked a change of pace from some previous early-game struggles as the Eagles trailed at halftime versus Grapevine and after a quarter against both Melissa and Lovejoy. They also led Frisco Memorial 7-3 after a quarter before breaking away for a 51-13 victory.
"The way we improved in practice helped a lot with our fast start," running back Landon Farris said. "That was a big, important goal that we have for these games because we had kind of been starting slow lately. It felt good to have a fast start against Lake Dallas."
Another key aspect of Argyle's victory over the Falcons was its opportunistic defense. After forcing nine turnovers through five games, the unit plundered its way to six takeaways as it intercepted three passes and recovered a trio of fumbles.
Four of those turnovers came in the first half alone as the defense limited Lake Dallas to just 14 points, well below its average of 46.8 points per game coming into the contest.
Argyle will look to build on that showing against a talented Emerson offense that has scored 42.9 points per game in its 7-0 start. It has been crucial to the Mavericks' impressive success in their first year of varsity competition
"Football has a tendency to be the crock pot sport on campus. It just takes a while for it to simmer, cook and pull together," Rodgers said. "Kendall Miller, his coaching staff and that community are doing a good job of building a brand and uniting a team."
Emerson is led by dual-threat quarterback Darryl Shelton, who has completed 64.5% of his passes for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns while running for 287 yards and 8 scores. Mike Molstad has also seen plenty of reps at quarterback in throwing for 885 yards and 10 scores.
Two productive running backs and a trio of wide receivers with over 450 receiving yards provide more than enough weapons to cause opposing defenses trouble.
Argyle knows its defense will need to on point once again to slow Emerson's potent attack.
"They have a pretty good running quarterback," linebacker Devon Owen said. "Not a whole lot of trick plays, but they do have a lot of tricky sets. We're pretty much just preparing for some of those, knowing what we need to do and how to execute at the highest level."
One adjustment the Eagles are aiming to implement moving forward is having a more balanced offense.
They have been led by a stout running game early with running back RJ Bunnell and Farris combining for 1,481 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The passing game has come through with some key plays and touchdowns, but a combined completion percentage of 48.1% between quarterbacks Jacob Robinson and John Gailey leaves room for improved consistency.
"We need to definitely have a balanced run and pass game," Farris said. "It shouldn't lean more on one or the other, we need to work on balancing both for sure. I think we can hopefully balance both. Who knows what will end up happening, but I think we can."
Heading into another key district showdown, Argyle knows its best will once again be required to knock off Emerson. Maintaining a physical style of play is a key point of emphasis heading into the contest.
"Even though the offensive game plan or defensive game plan might be different, the physicality we have to bring to the table has to be an advantage for us to win," Rodgers said. "If we can maintain that physicality through four quarters, it's going to be a great advantage for us. If we lose that piece of that physicality, they're going to be in the game."