FORT WORTH — Kevin Cook had a hunch heading into Argyle’s showdown with Springtown on Friday.
Riley Owen had been coming on offensively in the playoffs, so Arygle’s coach pushed her in the position to produce early in a winner-takes-all game in the Region I-4A quarterfinals.
That move gave Argyle the spark it needed to roll to a 22-3 thrashing of the Lady Pines at Fort Worth Brewer. Owen moved up to fifth in the Lady Eagles' order and came through when she stroked a two-run single to center in the first inning. The hit gave the Eagles a lead that grew in a hurry in a game that was cut to five innings by the run rule.
“It was a chain reaction,” Owen said. “We have been working on our hitting. When one of us gets a hit, it gets the rest of us going.”
The results were impressive. Argyle scored in every inning but the fourth and pounded out 17 hits.
The offensive onslaught sent the Eagles (26-8-1) on to face Canyon in the regional semifinals at a time and site that have yet to be determined.
“It’s just confidence with the way we are playing,” Cook said. “That is what they have built for themselves. It started all the way back in the fall. We went to tough tournaments and went undefeated in district, which helped us build that confidence.”
Cook has made all the right moves along the way.
The decision to shift his lineup to put Owen closer to the top was the latest of those moves that worked out. Argyle’s catcher came to the plate with runners on second and third with two outs and came through when she drove a ball into center field that scored both runners.
The big hits just kept on coming for Argyle, which finished with 17 in the game.
Hailey Clark drove a three-run double to left in the second inning when Argyle scored six runs to take a 9-0 lead and blow the game open.
Maya Bland later crushed a two-run home run in the top of the fifth after Springtown has pulled within 12-3 and threatened to extend the game beyond five innings.
Cook credited Owen for setting the tone for a sharp night for Argyle at the plate.
“We came out with good focus,” Cook said. “We needed to score in the first inning. Riley Owen has been on a tear the last three games.
“She came up with the two-run double. It started right then.”
Argyle kept right on going and moved a little closer to its goal of playing in the state tournament. The Eagles fell in the regional final last year, one round short.
Argyle beat Springtown twice in the regular season and knew the Pines would be ready for the rematch.
“It’s tough to play someone three times in a row, especially after you run rule them twice,” Cook said. “This was their state championship game.”
Argyle met the challenge Springtown presented, thanks in part to pitcher Ava Edwards.
Edwards threw a complete game and allowed three runs on four hits.
That was plenty good enough with the way Argyle hit the ball after Owen got the Eagles started.
“We set our goals and are accomplishing them,” Owen said. “We are getting to better competition deeper in the playoffs. That will be fun for us.”
Argyle 22, Springtown 3
|Argyle
|363
|0(10)
|—
|22
|17
|1
|Springtown
|000
|30
|—
|3
|4
|3
Ava Edwards and Riley Owen. Noelle Fernandez, Promise Crews (5) and Cheyanne Atchley. WP – Edwards. LP – Fernandez. 2B – Argyle: Regan Dillion, Keira Inman, Hailey Clark 2, Presley Allen. 3B – Argyle: Inman, Dillion. HR – Argyle: Maya Bland, Springtown: Atchley.