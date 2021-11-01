KELLER — The Argyle Lady Eagles are no strangers to the postseason. But with a relatively young roster and a first-year head coach in Taryn Hill, it wouldn’t have been shocking to see them struggle at times in Monday’s playoff opener.
None of that happened, though. Instead, Argyle looked relaxed as it turned in a near-perfect outing en route to a dominant 25-8, 25-13, 25-7 win over Fort Worth Dunbar in a Class 4A Region I bi-district match at Keller Fossil Ridge. Katherine Holtman turned in nine kills while the trio of Shaye Feely, Jessie Moore and Allison Hesselgesser chipped in seven apiece.
As a team, Argyle (28-12) racked up 14 service aces and notched its fourth sweep in five matches.
With the win, Argyle moves on to face the winner of Brownwood and Iowa Park in the area round.
“We have been working on a variety of shot selections and where to place the ball in certain moments,” Hill said. “And they did that tonight. I think there were maybe two or three times when the other team got a solid touch on what we were sending over. That means we are on the right path.
“We have big expectations for this young group of kids. What a great group to do this with.”
Monday’s match got out of hand in a hurry. Argyle used two 12-3 runs in the first set to quickly overwhelm Dunbar, which didn’t notch back-to-back points against the Argyle defense until late in the second frame. By then, Argyle had already built another lopsided lead that quickly ballooned to 20-7.
Ahead 2-0 in the match, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the third set before putting the match away for good.
“We stayed focused,” Hill said. “The biggest thing we talked about was staying consistent. They know that moving forward, it’s going to get harder and harder. But we also tend to play really good volleyball when we play great opponents.”
STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.