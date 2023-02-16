Argyle’s first season in 5A — and its 26-game win streak — came to an abrupt end Thursday as it suffered a 37-35 overtime defeat to Justin Northwest in the area round of the playoffs.

The No. 5-ranked Lady Eagles had a chance to tie it at the end of overtime, but guard Gabby Campbell’s final midrange shot rimmed in and out to end the game.

 

0
0
0
0
0