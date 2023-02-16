Argyle’s first season in 5A — and its 26-game win streak — came to an abrupt end Thursday as it suffered a 37-35 overtime defeat to Justin Northwest in the area round of the playoffs.
The No. 5-ranked Lady Eagles had a chance to tie it at the end of overtime, but guard Gabby Campbell’s final midrange shot rimmed in and out to end the game.
“I was really proud of how our kids played,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “We didn’t overlook anybody…you just have to play well in the playoffs. I thought tonight we played good defensively but offensively, we didn’t play as well as we had been playing.”
Argyle (31-4) had its back against the wall in the fourth quarter. Tied at 26, the Lady Eagles sent Northwest (23-12) to the free throw line twice. However, the Lady Texans only converted on two of the four, allowing Argyle guard Ashlin Crabtree to tie the game at 28 and send it to overtime.
Argyle's hopes looked bleak in overtime long before the final shot. Northwest had taken a 37-30 lead with only one minute remaining in the game. Given the Lady Texans' slow pace throughout the game, a comeback seemed unlikely.
Even so, Argyle guard Madi Lumsden dragged the Eagles back to 35 with two free throws and a clutch 3-pointer off of a turnover. With 50 seconds left, Argyle could not find a way to grab the last bucket, despite Northwest gifting them a chance after missing an open layup in transition.
Overall, Argyle's inability to create efficient offense was especially apparent compared to the sleepy pace Northwest was willing to play at.
“They slowed us down tonight, which is what they kind of like to do,” Westmoreland said. “I thought we played hard; we were just in a funk all night. We had some shots that went in and out, and some balls just didn’t bounce our way.”
From the tipoff, things were off for the Lady Eagles. They only scored four points in the first quarter and ended the first half trailing 16-11.
While the offense continued to struggle in the third period, the Lady Eagles' defense locked in, limiting Northwest to only four points in the quarter. After going down 20-17, Argyle's offense found some life as it scored six consecutive points to take a 23-20 lead.
The beginning of the fourth quarter saw both teams in another scoring drought. It took until 4:14 left in the quarter for either team to score, as Northwest cut the lead to 23-22 with free throws.
For many other teams, the area round would be a tolerable place to end a season. For a program like Argyle, though, it was a disappointing outcome considering its ranking and history of state championships at the 4A level.
Nevertheless, Westmoreland emphasized that he wishes for his four graduating seniors to be able to move past their frustration as they move on to college.
“I said, ‘Don’t let this feeling you have right now derail y’all from your dreams,’” Westmoreland said. “I want them to use this as motivation…because right now they’re hurting, but they’ve been very good leaders and players in our program and I want them to play at the next level.”
