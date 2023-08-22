FLOWER MOUND — Early on in Tuesday's nondistrict match with Keller Fossil Ridge, Argyle was struggling to find momentum.
The Lady Eagles went back and forth with the Lady Panthers before surrendering an 8-1 run that left Argyle trailing 11-4. Head coach Katelyn Johnson called a timeout to try and shift the momentum back in the Lady Eagles' direction and help settle her team into the match.
"We just identified some ways we could score offensively," Johnson said. "I think we were trying to do too much at the beginning of the game. We finally settled in and started playing a little bit more simple, a little bit more like us, and then it started to work."
The timeout indeed seemed to work wonders as Argyle responded with a 12-2 run to take a 16-13 lead on an ace by Piper Mickenheim before winning the set 25-21 on a Maddie Justice ace.
Game summary
Retaking control of that first set ultimately allowed the Lady Eagles to take over the match as they rolled to two progressively more comfortable victories in the following sets on their way to a 3-0 win.
After rallying to win the opener, Argyle had some trouble early in the second set, too, as Fossil Ridge pulled out to a 9-5 advantage. The Lady Eagles answered with a 4-0 run to tie, then went on a 5-0 stretch from a 14-all tie to take over for good as a kill by Shaye Feely finished off a 25-17 second-set triumph.
A stronger start to the third set saw Argyle pull ahead 13-7 as Camryn Heiser delivered a trio of important kills. The Lady Eagles rolled to the finish line from there as they ended the match with a 6-0 run to take the third set 25-12.
The victory continued what has been an impressive start to the season for Argyle (15-4), which has looked the part of a top team in the state as its No. 4 ranking in Class 5A would suggest.
"They've been great," Johnson said of her team. "They have incredible energy, they're super positive, they love each other. That's the biggest thing that I think is helping us have a great start to the season is that team chemistry is already there, because they love each other and take care of each other so well."
Standout players
Heiser and Feely led the way in the attack with 9 kills apiece, while Stephen F. Austin pledge Katherine Holtman chipped in 6 kills and Harper Hurley had 5. Jordyn Moore chipped in a team-high 20 assists along with 10 digs for a double-double. Feely added 11 digs and 2 aces, Heiser also had 3 blocks and Justice posted 10 digs as Makaylee Ruiz had 8 digs.
What's next?
Argyle is back in action Friday when it takes on nearby 6A foe Flower Mound on the road in another nondistrict clash. The Lady Eagles' focus lies on establishing more consistency as they continue preparing for district play.
"Just finding a consistent rhythm on our side of the net," Johnson said. "Being able to step in and play like us, match after match and be able to string matches together. That's going to be important in district and hopefully moving forward after that."
