MELISSA — Losing season openers has been a rarity for Argyle under longtime head coach Todd Rodgers.
The No. 3-ranked Eagles entered Friday’s game against No. 1 Melissa with an 18-2 record in Rodgers’ first 20 season openers. They suffered a 12-10 loss to Bells in Rodgers’ first game at the helm in 2003, then lost 31-14 to Abilene Wylie in 2012.
Argyle suffered its third season-opening loss under Rodgers Friday, by the largest margin of the three defeats as it fell 50-14 to the Cardinals.
A combination of offensive struggles and an inability to stop Melissa’s run game made the difference on the night. The Eagles tallied just 252 total yards, while the Cardinals racked up 286 of their 460 yards and four of their six offensive touchdowns on the ground.
“Our team is inexperienced, and they’ve got a lot to learn,” Rodgers said. “We have a bunch of young kids in there that don’t have any experience in the trenches. They’re going to gain some experience through these experiences right here and be ready to go. They’ll get a little bit better every week.”
Argyle took the early lead after the teams each turned the ball over on downs on their first series. The Eagles scored on a 1-yard run by Maguire Gasperson to lead 7-0 with 3:05 left in the opening period.
That early touchdown proved to be one of just two scores on the night for the Eagles as they surrendered 43 unanswered points from there.
A fairly experienced offense that returns starting quarterback John Gailey and wide receivers Will Hodson and Will Krzysiak, among others, struggled to find much consistency. Gailey completed 15 of 26 passes for 176 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, and the team ran for just 66 yards.
“That’s the most experienced part of our football team, so we’ve got to be able to respond a little bit better than they did,” Rodgers said. “We had a couple dropped passes down the field. I don’t know that they’d have a great impact on the game, but it keeps the confidence higher.
“We’re going to go back, watch the video and try to teach our kids to make big plays in the next few weeks.”
The Cardinals responded shortly thereafter as DK Abrams ran in from a yard out to tie the game at 7-7 three seconds into the second quarter. A blocked Argyle punt by Melissa’s Micah Finan set Abrams up to score again just over five minutes later on a run from 2 yards out. He then found the end zone on the 2-point conversion try as well to make it 15-7 with 6:52 left in the half.
Nathan Adejokun made it three rushing touchdowns in the half for Melissa as he scored from 10 yards out to give the Cardinals a 22-7 lead they took into the half.
Melissa picked up where it left off in the second half as Trever Ham found Lincoln Dunn for a 46-yard touchdown pass with 9:53 left in the third quarter. Abrams then ran in from 4 yards out for his third score of the night with 4:19 left in the quarter to make it 36-7.
Ham later connected with Karson Maynard for a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 43-7 with 10:58 to play.
Argyle’s Watson Bell ran in from 2 yards out to give the Eagles their second touchdown on the night and make it 43-14 with 7:44 remaining. The Cardinals tacked on one more touchdown as Antonio Sparks returned a fumble for a touchdown to set the final margin with 3:08 to play.
As Argyle moves forward into the season, starting with a Week 2 meeting with state-ranked Lucas Lovejoy, Rodgers’ emphasis for his young team is learning to handle adversity.
“They have to learn to respond to adversity, just like we all do,” Rodgers said. “Every human being on Earth has to learn to respond to adversity. That will be my lesson and my messaging for the next couple of weeks. Hopefully we can build a football team that will be able to make the playoffs and make a strong playoff run.”
