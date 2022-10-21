ARGYLE — Argyle proved itself as the undisputed top team in District 3-5A DII with a 35-10 win over previously undefeated Frisco Independence.
Coming into the season, there were some questions on if the move up from 4A to 5A would slow down the Eagles (8-0, 4-0), but they passed yet another test Friday night to remain unbeaten. While head coach Todd Rodgers did not expect to be playing to quite this level so quickly, his team's goals haven’t wavered between classifications.
“To win a district championship, play in December and win a state championship,” Rodgers said. “Moving from 4A to 5A, we didn’t change our goal board.”
Running back Landon Farris — who finished with 153 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries — insists that the team’s success is unsurprising considering their talent and work ethic.
“The majority of the team’s confidence was ‘we expected this,’” Farris said. “We’re a good group of guys…and this is definitely the fruits of our labor."
It was a slow start for both teams, and it initially seemed that the battle would be waged on the defensive end after Argyle entered the half with a slim 7-3 lead. The team was moving the ball well enough — they had 167 yards rushing at halftime — but something was off.
Rodgers could sense his team was playing with some “stress and anxiety” and encouraged them to loosen their nerves.
“I was very stern at halftime, but the message was relax and go play,” Rodgers said. “Throw the history aside, throw the background aside and let’s just go play.”
Out of the half, the Eagles began to break down the Knights (7-1, 3-1) after a crucial fourth down attempt at midfield gifted Argyle great field position. A 46-yard pass by quarterback John Gailey led to a 4-yard touchdown run from Farris that extended the lead to 14-3.
Independence fumbled on their very next offensive drive and the lead ballooned to 21-3 after RJ Bunnell found the end zone.
“Once the second half hit, we had our assignments and we did our job,” Farris said
Independence was able to cut the lead to 21-10 soon after, but began forcing the issue after a 74-yard touchdown from Gailey to Will Krzysiak pushed the lead back to 28-10. Inside Argyle’s 24-yard line, Independence quarterback Matteo Quattrin forced a pass into the end zone that was picked off by Jaaqwan Felton.
Despite being similarly undefeated, the Knights were unable to hang with the second-half Argyle offense and their will petered out in the fourth quarter after losing Quattrin to injury. Gailey finished the game with 135 yards and a touchdown on 4 of 6 passing and Argyle’s rushing tandem of Farris and Bunnell combined for 265 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
Though it has all but wrapped up a top-two playoff seed and is in the district driver's seat, Argyle still has two games left against lower-ranking district opponents in Denton and Carrollton Creekview. It could be easy to get complacent, but Rodgers knows that the team is far from complete.
“We have plenty of things to get better at,” Rodgers said. “We focus on the Argyle Eagles. We’ll watch tons of video…and make sure our kids are in good shape. That’s our ultimate focus.”