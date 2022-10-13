RJ Bunnell run
Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) gains yardage against Frisco Emerson during their game at Toyota Stadium Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Frisco, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

FRISCO — A defensive struggle went Argyle's way Thursday night at Toyota Stadium as it held off Frisco Emerson to remain unbeaten with a 24-10 win.

The No. 1-ranked Eagles remained undefeated in district play, ending the Mavericks' 7-0 start to their first year of varsity competition. They now hold sole possession of first place in District 3-5A DII pending the result of Frisco Independence's Friday night game.

