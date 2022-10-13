FRISCO — A defensive struggle went Argyle's way Thursday night at Toyota Stadium as it held off Frisco Emerson to remain unbeaten with a 24-10 win.
The No. 1-ranked Eagles remained undefeated in district play, ending the Mavericks' 7-0 start to their first year of varsity competition. They now hold sole possession of first place in District 3-5A DII pending the result of Frisco Independence's Friday night game.
Argyle struck quickly, taking the opening kickoff out to midfield before Jacob Robinson found RJ Bunnell for a 50-yard touchdown pass on a wheel route. Emerson answered later in the frame after forcing a turnover on downs. It drove 72 yards down the field in 12 plays, converting a key fourth-and-11 before scoring from 10 yards out to tie it at 7-7.
The Eagles struck back four seconds into the second quarter as John Gailey ran in on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line. He broke off a 48-yard run at the end of the opening frame to set up the score. Argyle added a 28-yard field goal later in the second to set the halftime margin at 17-7.
After a slow start to the second half for both offenses, the Eagles' punt return unit came through with a big play. Emerson had a fourth-down punt snap from its own 20 go a bit high and off the punter's hands back into the end zone where Argyle's Parker Phillips recovered it for a touchdown.
The Mavericks knocked in a 20-yard field goal to make it a two-score game with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter.
