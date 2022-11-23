Deep playoff pushes have come to be the standard at Argyle with 13 district championships and two state titles coming over the last 14 seasons.
A pair of regional final appearances and one of those state championships during the last four years have helped set the bar high. Those runs made last year’s regional semifinal loss all the more disappointing for the Eagles as they surrendered a late lead in falling to eventual state champion Stephenville.
Last fall’s early exit has given Argyle some additional fuel to go all the way this season.
“We’re just so determined after losing last year so early in the playoffs,” linebacker Grant Mirabal said. “We’re determined to not let anybody stand in our way. If they’re standing in our way, we’re just going to beat ‘em, no matter what it takes.”
Standing between the Eagles (12-0) and a return to the regional final round is a rematch with Grapevine (11-1). The teams will play their regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.
Argyle — which ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in all of Class 5A Division II — knocked off the fourth-ranked Mustangs 31-15 earlier this season. The Eagles rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to take control of the game for good in the second half.
It was the Eagles’ final win in a run of opening the season with three straight victories over preseason top 15 teams in the division after beating Melissa and Lucas Lovejoy.
Plenty of time has passed since that Sept. 9 meeting with neither squad losing a game since then. Their success makes for a fascinating rematch that will surely present plenty of new challenges for both teams.
“We have to identify some new chinks in their armor. We’ve worked really hard at that,” coach Todd Rodgers said. “Defensively, we have to guard against complacency. We need to be confident that we’ve been playing really good football, but we have to take the next step to continue to improve.”
Speaking of Argyle’s defense, it has continued to be a strong point through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The Eagles have yet to surrender a single point in the postseason with a 63-0 opening-round win over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt and 7-0 victory over Wichita Falls Rider.
Those performances epitomize a unit that has been stingy all season in allowing more than 20 points just twice. It has surrendered an average of 14.4 points per game to opponents, or just over two touchdowns per contest.
Argyle’s defense will need to be in top form against a stout Grapevine offense that averages 43.8 points per game. The Mustangs’ bread and butter is a run-first, triple-option attack that puts plenty of pressure on defenses to remain disciplined and avoid overcommitting to any one player.
Running back Parker Polk is their top offensive threat. He ranks third among Dallas-area 5A running backs with 1,834 rushing yards on the season and has scored 24 touchdowns on the ground along with two more on passes.
While Polk ran for 127 yards in the teams’ first meeting of the season, the Eagles kept him out of the end zone and limited Grapevine to a season-low 15 points. Another defensive performance of that level could be enough to complete the season sweep.
“We’re a very disciplined team, especially defensively, as most of us are seniors,” Mirabal said. “We all know our job. We’ve been here before and it’s not the first time we played them. So I think we have a better chance than we did last week of coming out really strong.”
If there has been a weakness for the top-ranked Eagles this fall, it comes in some offensive inconsistency.
It’s a unit that has had its moments throughout the season in scoring 40 or more points five different times. Running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris have led the way with a combined 327 carries for 2,311 yards and 29 touchdowns as a potent one-two punch on the ground.
Quarterbacks John Gailey and Jacob Robinson have struggled to find consistency, though, particularly in their efficiency.
Gailey has seen a majority of the reps of late and has completed 50.8% of his pass attempts for 1,086 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of those turnovers came in last week’s narrow win over Rider, one setting the Raiders up with a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Still, Argyle is confident its offense can deliver more than the lone touchdown it mustered last week.
“I’ve always had a lot of confidence in the defense, but after that game I feel even more confident about our defense,” Farris said. “They can bail us out if we need it, but I think it’s our turn to bail them out. I think there’s a big offensive focus for this game for sure.”
Ultimately, the Eagles know they will need one of their best performances of the season on both sides of the ball to beat Grapevine again. How the matchup ultimately shakes out makes for one of the week’s more intriguing playoff games across the state.
“The whole team, both offense and defense, is going to have to play lights out,” Farris said. “We’re all just going to need to play a really good game, because these guys are tough, I’ll give them that.”