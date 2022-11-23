Landon Farris touchdown run
Argyle running back Landon Farris (20) runs up the field for the Eagles' lone touchdown during their game last week against Wichita Falls Rider. Argyle is set for a rematch with Grapevine in this week's regional semifinals.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Deep playoff pushes have come to be the standard at Argyle with 13 district championships and two state titles coming over the last 14 seasons.

A pair of regional final appearances and one of those state championships during the last four years have helped set the bar high. Those runs made last year’s regional semifinal loss all the more disappointing for the Eagles as they surrendered a late lead in falling to eventual state champion Stephenville.

Michael Madrie chase quarterback
Argyle’s Michael Madrie (99) goes for a sack during the team's game against Wichita Falls Rider last week. The Eagles face a rematch with Grapevine on Friday in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
John Gailey run
Argyle quarterback John Gailey stiff arms a Wichita Falls Rider defender during the teams' game last week. The Eagles are set to take on Grapevine Friday in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

