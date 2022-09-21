RJ Bunnell Argyle advance
Argyle running back RJ Bunnell escapes the tackle of Melissa linebacker Alex Secreto during the teams’ game earlier this season. Bunnell has been a key cog in the Eagles’ run game this fall with 643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

 Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — A 14-0 first-quarter lead, then a 17-14 edge with under six minutes left and possession of the ball had Argyle in control of its own destiny during last season’s regional semifinal round of the playoffs.

Then, the Eagles fumbled the ball for a third time in the contest with 5:41 to play, allowing Stephenville a chance to drive down the field for a go-ahead touchdown. Argyle had a chance for one last drive with just over two minutes left but could not capitalize in a 21-17 loss to the eventual state champions.

Argyle defensive back Trey Batson (21) upends Melissa wide receiver Karson Maynard during the teams' game earlier this season. Argyle defeated Melissa 37-18.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

