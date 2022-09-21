Argyle running back RJ Bunnell escapes the tackle of Melissa linebacker Alex Secreto during the teams’ game earlier this season. Bunnell has been a key cog in the Eagles’ run game this fall with 643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
ARGYLE — A 14-0 first-quarter lead, then a 17-14 edge with under six minutes left and possession of the ball had Argyle in control of its own destiny during last season’s regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
Then, the Eagles fumbled the ball for a third time in the contest with 5:41 to play, allowing Stephenville a chance to drive down the field for a go-ahead touchdown. Argyle had a chance for one last drive with just over two minutes left but could not capitalize in a 21-17 loss to the eventual state champions.
Nearly 10 months later, the loss lingers in players’ minds ahead of their district opener against Frisco Memorial (1-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center.
“It feels like we were so close. It was right in our hands and we just let it slip,” running back RJ Bunnell said. “It’s definitely a big motivator to push us to work harder. Having that pain we felt last year, we just know we don’t want to feel it again.”
The Eagles (4-0) have cleared every hurdle so far in their first season in Class 5A Division II with an undefeated start headlined by three wins over preseason top-15 teams. Those marquee victories have Argyle ranked No. 1 in all of 5A-DII heading into district play.
The six games ahead are the most important, though, determining which four teams make the playoffs and how they are seeded. District competition also presents a chance for the Eagles to rebound from having their 12-year district title streak snapped last fall by Melissa, which Argyle dispatched 37-18 in its season opener.
“Our goal every year is to win a district championship, then win a state championship,” wide receiver/defensive back Dax Horany said. “We have to get that district championship. That’s the first goal besides winning every single week until then.”
The Eagles have trailed several times during their nondistrict contests, including a pair of two-score deficits in their 56-49 win over Lovejoy. They have found ways to rally each time, though, a reality coach Todd Rodgers feels bodes well going into district play.
“We’ve been behind in all four games, which is a sharp contrast to our 2020 team that played a 16-game schedule and was never behind,” coach Todd Rodgers said. “We’ve had an opportunity to build character and resiliency with our football team. Those are good qualities to have this time of year.”
Defensively, Argyle has been able to get plenty of key stops this season in allowing just 25.5 points per game. Setting aside the 49 points they surrendered against a potent Lovejoy offense, that average comes down to 17.7 points per game. Linebacker Grant Mirabal has led the stout unit at 38 total tackles, and Horany is not far behind at 33.
Then on the offensive side, a potent run game spearheaded by Bunnell and running back Landon Farris has been key. Bunnell is up to 643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while Farris has 438 yards and four scores. Quarterback Jacob Robinson has also chipped in 203 yards and two scores on the ground.
Robinson and John Gailey have split time at quarterback, with Robinson completing 25 of 57 pass attempts for 419 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Gailey is 13 for 31 with 203 yards and one touchdown. Continued improvement from the group will be needed, but Bunnell feels the pass game is already an underrated part of the Eagles’ offense.
“We’ve had a lot of success in the running game over the past few games. It has kind of put a cloud over our passing game,” Bunnell said. “I think teams will see pretty soon that we’re not just a running team. We’re not just trying to [play] smash-mouth football, we can pass the ball. A lot of teams will find out soon enough.”
In taking on Frisco Memorial (1-3) to open District 3-5A DII play, Argyle faces a team that has sputtered to three straight losses by 20 or more points.
The Warriors are led offensively by quarterback Brent Paine, who has completed 40 of 69 passes for 792 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Wide receivers Ronnie Harrison and Kofi Eduful have each found the end zone five times. Running backs Jayden Brown and Javian Osborne also have 350-plus yards and four touchdowns apiece.
It all makes for a fascinating matchup as the Eagles aim to begin their district title pursuit with a win.
“If we don’t have our best ready to go, then they can hit you in the face like anybody else in Texas high school football,” Rodgers said. “Our ability to run the ball is a critical piece for our team, then our ability to stop the run and make offenses one dimensional. That’s our goal is to do the same thing we’ve done in the other four games.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.