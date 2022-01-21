Even through the most painful stages of chemotherapy, James Lyles wills his way to the kitchen.
Some mornings are harder than others, but Lyles meticulously packs his teenage daughter’s lunch before Argyle’s latest basketball standout enjoys the final months of her senior year.
It’s often a healthy serving of chicken salad and berries, a meal that Lyles, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in August, couldn’t consume on a liquid diet.
Caroline Lyles, a 6-foot guard for the top-ranked Eagles (26-0), is old enough to prepare her own meals, but this is more of an exercise in father-daughter bonding.
“There’s a lot of guilt that comes with being a single parent, so you want to help anyway you can” James said. “Her mother and I would tag-team a lot of those kind of things.”
His wife, Donna Lyles, succumbed to breast cancer in 2019. She was 52.
The mother of two’s death ultimately led to the family leaving their longtime Fayetteville, Arkansas home to move near family and a support system in James’ home state of Texas.
Uprooting wasn’t easy.
It was Arkansas where James proposed to Donna on a fly fishing trip, surprising her by sneaking the engagement ring in a tackle box after casting, and popping the question.
It’s where Caroline helped lead Fayetteville High School to the state championship game last March, a 52-51 overtime loss to Forth Smith Northside.
The family made the move to Denton County with heavy hearts and were ready to begin a new chapter before James, who also recently lost his mother, felt a lump in his throat.
Caroline and James returned from a recruiting trip this past summer when he began to feel ill.
His subsequent cancer diagnosis delivered another devastating blow to Caroline, who was already in the midst of making a major social, academic and athletic adjustment at her new school.
“I never thought both of my parents would get cancer,” she said. “Right as I was starting to get past my mother’s death, my dad gets diagnosed.
“That’s when I had to think positive and start to lean on God a lot.”
‘A unique and perfect fit’
One of the most tradition-rich girls basketball programs in Texas, Argyle returned four starters from a season ago.
As the Lyles family combed the various Dallas-area school districts, Argyle, a school that has grown exponentially in recent years, appeared to be the right fit.
Argyle, which makes the move from Class 4A to Class 5A this fall and recently had major facility upgrades, checked several boxes for a student her father describes as a “quiet leader who beats to her own drum.”
“It has a good reputation and the people here have really helped in my transition,” Caroline said. “A new school for a senior year is different, but the way I see it, I am going off to college soon anyway, so this prepares me for that.
“I would often visit Texas, but I never thought I would live here. Not like this.”
Caroline rarely exhibits emotion and curse words aren’t in her vocabulary.
On the court, though, she’s a versatile and high-scoring commodity and has swiftly turned heads in Metroplex girls basketball circles.
Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland has had several Division I products trickle through his program. Lyles is among the most gifted.
“She’s been a unique and perfect fit,” Westmoreland said. “And she has been such an unselfish player. She doesn’t have to have the ball in her hands to make an impact.”
Westmoreland is even more impressed in his quiet leader’s resolve.
“With all that has gone on in her life, she has never missed a practice, so basketball has been a bit of an escape,” Westmoreland said. “I know there are days she probably didn’t want to come and had a lot on her mind, but came anyway.”
Playing with purpose
An eccentric personality, the pink basketball shoes on Caroline’s feet have little to do with fashion.
The Kevin Durant-branded Nike shoes are a perpetual reminder of October’s breast cancer month and its pink branding.
They’re a tribute to her mother, who was an Arkansas graduate and practiced family law for 28 years before her diagnosis.
James, who has worked in sales and graduated from Texas A&M, had his final rounds of chemotherapy in December and hasn’t missed an Argyle game this season.
Their oldest daughter, Emily, was the softball player of the family, and they believed Caroline would take a similar route.
But when NCAA Division I schools began making offers to Caroline as a freshman — Murray State was the first to jump on on the Lyles sweepstakes — she shelved her glove and cleats.
“That’s when we knew it was serious,” said James, who hopes the disease is completely eradicated at his next hospital check-up. “Here’s my goofy 14-year-old, and here we are walking on a [Murray State] campus because of her ability.”
But due to the coronavirus that severely altered her sophomore season, a serious knee injury and family tragedy, her recruiting was altered.
The nation’s 2022 high school graduating class has perhaps dealt with the most hurdles in recruiting in recent years and, with colleges using the NCAA transfer portal to fill needs, fewer high school athletes garner attention.
A standout in Fayetteville — home to the University of Arkansas — Lyles came to Texas relatively unknown.
That’s changed in recent months.
Caroline, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, now has a sizable list of schools that have offered her a scholarship, including Houston, SMU, Tulsa, Rice, Dayton and Wofford.
Most Division I-level players in her class have signed, but she has yet to commit to a school.
Many recruiters are willing to wait.
“By not committing, she is betting on herself,” Westmoreland said. “Coaches are still calling me about her.”