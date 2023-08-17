As Argyle advanced to the state semifinals last fall in its first 5A season, a stout defense led the way.
The Eagles surrendered an average of just 16.1 points per game and set new program records with 133 tackles for loss, 72 pass breakups and 25 interceptions. All-Area players like Riley Van Poppel (Nebraska), Michael Madrie (Boise State), Grant Mirabal (walk-on at Oklahoma State), Jaaqwan Felton and Dax Horany (Sam Houston State) helped anchor the unit.
Each of those players departed from a defense that lost 7 of 11 starters, including a host of key contributors.
Replacing such integral parts of the group is no small task, but Argyle has a few veteran leaders back to help integrate a less-experienced group. Perhaps none will be more critical to the unit than senior linebacker Devon Owen.
“Devon fell underneath them at one point and now he’s in the limelight as one of those leaders, and he’s done a fabulous job of it,” Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers said. “None of the coaches get to be on the field when the bodies are flying around. You have to have good leadership, and they’ve got to be able to look into someone’s eyes and call them to be better than what they were and what they can be.
“Devon’s a kid that can do that.”
Even as one of the few returning starters representing some defensive continuity, Owen is set to play a slightly different role this fall.
The senior played a bit of a hybrid position last year as primarily a safety with some linebacker duties depending on the defensive package. He made plenty of plays both as a tackler and in pass coverage, racking up 74 tackles, nine pass breakups, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Owen has moved a bit closer to the line of scrimmage this fall to play outside linebacker, a spot he spent plenty of time playing earlier in his football career before moving to the defensive backfield as a sophomore.
“I’ve always played linebacker growing up,” Owen said. “I’m willing to play wherever. If they need me at corner, I’m going to play cornerback and try my best to be the best there. It’s more of just a mindset type of thing. If they need me somewhere, I’ll be there.”
Owen’s willingness to move across the field and versatility to be effective in doing so seems to have made him a tailor-made fit for the striker role in the defense of Navy, where he committed over the summer. The position is a hybrid spot with responsibilities of both a safety and linebacker that Navy began recruiting specifically for in 2017.
Owen cited Navy strikers/raiders position coach Ricky Brown’s NFL experience with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens as a key part of his recruitment given his own NFL ambitions.
The versatility that made Owen a potential fit for the role came through years of development, including valuable experience with both spots at Argyle.
“He’s very physical and demanding of his play,” Rodgers said. “He’s got a critical eye for himself and he’s constantly watching video and putting himself in situations so he can be nothing but a clear mind and full heart out there when he’s running full speed hitting somebody.”
Beyond his football acumen, Owen seems to bring an enthusiasm to the defense that’s contagious. Senior linebacker Bud Petter, another of the unit’s key returners after tallying more than 100 tackles last year, said Owen’s energy helps elevate his own level of play.
“He’s really energetic, he just likes to have fun,” Petter said. “He seems like he enjoys it a lot, and that kind of helps me enjoy it more, too. I like to have more fun when he’s playing out there.”
Argyle heads into the 2023 season with the same high expectations it holds every year. District championships and deep playoff runs have become customary after winning two state titles and 185 total games in Rodgers’ two decades leading the program.
Owen’s focus, though, rests on the process required to prevail in even one game, let alone win it all.
“I’m a play-by-play type of guy,” Owen said. “Obviously, winning state is fantastic, but to win state you have to win the first play of the game, you have to win the kickoff, you have to win halftime — you have to win a whole bunch of smaller parts of the football game if you want to win the overall football game.
“We’re just trying to win the games every week and win every rep in practice.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.