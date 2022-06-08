AUSTIN — Fighting hot weather through a tightly contested game, Argyle gutted out a 2-1 win over China Spring in Wednesday’s Class 4A state semifinal to make its fifth state championship game since 2014.
Senior pitcher Evan Brandt surrendered one run on five hits as he went the distance, striking out five batters while surrendering four walks. His performance combined with timely offense ultimately proved to be enough as the Eagles advanced to their first state title game since repeating as champs in 2018 and 2019.
“It means everything, of course,” coach Ricky Griffin said of advancing. “You can’t win a championship unless you win the first one down here, which is really, really tough because that was a really good team. There’s a lot of times you have to come here and win one-run ball games. We’ve had to do that a lot.
“We were able to get the pitching performance we had to have.”
Argyle (35-3-1) will face Sinton (35-1) in Thursday’s final at 6:30 p.m. back at UFCU Disch-Falk Field after the Pirates beat Celina (32-5-1) 9-0 in Wednesday's other semifinal. Deep postseason runs have come to be expected for the Eagles as they go for a fourth state title win in the last seven seasons.
While his command was shaky at times, Brandt’s final high school start ended in success as he escaped a few jams and gave up the Cougars’ (32-9) lone run on a homer. He finished his career by posting a 15-0 record this season as an instrumental piece of Argyle’s deep playoff push.
“I feel like I would lose it here and there, then the adrenaline kind of hits you and you start finding it again,” Brandt said. “It was kind of all over, but being able to, at the right time, put a pitch in there to get an out, that felt nice. I knew at some point I’d find it and that’s when we’d start making plays.”
After a quiet first inning when the Eagles mustered the two sides’ lone hit, China Spring got the scoring started emphatically in the top of the second inning. Third baseman Trace Necessary led off the frame with a solo home run that just cleared the left field wall.
With Argyle staying quiet in the bottom half, the Cougars looked poised to add another in the top of the third. They had runners on the corners with just one out, but the runner on first was caught attempting to steal second before a strikeout ended the frame.
Striking back in the bottom half of the inning, Argyle got going quickly with a leadoff triple by right fielder Ean Sellars to the 400-foot center field wall. Then center fielder Brayden Rosckes was hit by a pitch and Sellars scored on a wild pitch to shortstop JC Davis, who singled Rosckes to third later in the at-bat. Rosckes scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Alex D’Angelo to put the Eagles ahead before they stranded runners on second and third.
“Time and time again, we’ve come back from behind,” Brandt said. “You worry a bit because I’m like, ‘Augh, it’s my last game.’ We all want to go to state, but I know my team’s got me and they showed up and did that.”
Those runs proved to be enough for Argyle as Brandt kept the Cougars scoreless the rest of the way. He faced some danger in the fourth after a two-out walk gave China Spring runners on first and second, but a flyout ended the half-inning with no damage.
Neither side mustered more than one baserunner in an inning from then until the bottom of the sixth when the Eagles looked poised to extend their lead. Argyle had runners on the corners with one away, but a lineout double play at first base ended the inning.
The Cougars then had one last chance in the top of the seventh with a man on second and no outs after a single where the runner advanced to second base on a botched pickoff try by the Eagles’ catcher. Brandt then locked it down with a strikeout and foul pop-out, hitting a batter before inducing a flyout to seal the win.
“[Brandt] is a kid who just doesn’t get rattled,” Griffin said. “He’s a competitor, but he’s not a real serious kid. I went out and talked to him there in the last inning and he said, ‘OK, coach.’ There wasn’t any nervousness or anything. That’s big for a pitcher.”
Heading into Thursday’s state final, Griffin knows his team may need to muster a few more runs to take the title.
“We’re going to have to swing the bats a little bit better than we did today,” Griffin said. “I think we’re going to get good pitching and we’re going to for sure get good defense — we’re going to it better than we did today. [China Spring] had everything to do with us not swinging it good. We just have to figure out a way to score more than two runs.”