Grant Mirabal tackle
Buy Now

Argyle linebacker Grant Mirabal (10) makes a hard tackle on South Oak Cliff's Jayvon Thomas (0) during their state semifinal game Friday, December 9, 2022, at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

FORT WORTH — Missed opportunities cost Argyle in a 14-6 loss to South Oak Cliff Friday in the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you