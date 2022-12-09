FORT WORTH — Missed opportunities cost Argyle in a 14-6 loss to South Oak Cliff Friday in the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.
The Eagles earned prime field position after a pair of second-half interceptions, but were forced to settle for field goals each time. Then a potential touchdown pass to an open wide receiver in the end zone fell incomplete with 1:54 left to play as their comeback bid came up short.
Those missed chances left Argyle just shy of upsetting the defending state champions in its first year at the 5A level.
"If you told us we'd be 14-1, I'll take that right now," Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. "This is a unique group of kids. They know how to persevere, know how to fight, they knew what they were doing when they took over the team as a bunch of good captains.
"I'm very proud of 'em."
With the win, the Golden Bears (12-3) advance to face Port Neches Grove (13-2) in next week's 5A-DII state championship game on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.
It was the two teams' first-ever meeting, and the Eagles' six points marked their lowest postseason scoring total in their 21-year program history.
The loss ended Argyle's (14-1) undefeated season one win from a chance at its third state championship in program history. The Eagles' two titles came in 2013 and 2020, the latter featuring several key players from this year's squad.
Senior linebacker Grant Mirabal is one such player, having tallied 88 tackles for that 2020 team. He came up with an important interception in Friday's game that set Argyle up with a chance to take the lead before it was forced to settle for its second field goal.
"I just can't believe it's over," Mirabal said after the game. "So many years I spent up at the fieldhouse and the school just waiting for moments like these. I'm glad I was an Argyle Eagle my whole high school career."
A defense-heavy first half saw the two teams combine for just 207 yards of total offense. Argyle mustered 67 of those yards with just seven coming through the air as quarterback John Gailey went 1 of 7 in the opening half.
The Golden Bears accounted for the other 140 of those yards with 74 coming on their opening drive, which ended with a 29-yard touchdown run from running back Jayvon Thomas.
The Eagles still had some chances in the half, though. Their best came after gaining possession at South Oak Cliff's 46 late in the first quarter, but they came up two yards short on fourth-and-8 from the Golden Bears' 28. Two other drives ended in punts from the 50-yard line and South Oak Cliff's 47.
Still, it was 7-0 at halftime.
Argyle cut into the deficit after an interception by linebacker Devon Owen at the Golden Bears' 28. The Eagles settled for a 27-yard field goal try after stalling out, which they made.
Another interception set Argyle up at the South Oak Cliff 33 as Grant Mirabal made a diving grab. A costly false start penalty backed the Eagles up from third-and-goal at the 2-yard line, making them settle for a 24-yard field goal to make it 7-6.
The Golden Bears answered with perhaps their best drive of the night, going 75 yards in 18 plays culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run. The drive also took nine minutes off the clock, leaving Argyle with 2:53 to answer down 14-6.
The Eagles marched well into South Oak Cliff territory, but turned it over on downs after a penalty and sack backed them up to fourth-and-20 and an incomplete pass ended their chances.
"We were running down the seam wide open a couple times," Rodgers said. "We got open, we just couldn't get the ball. It was not the quarterback's fault all the time. There's pressure, having to reset out of the pocket, reads, all of those things. It was very tough."
Still, Argyle ended the season proud of what it was able to accomplish in its first year at the 5A level.
"It shows what Argyle is about," Mirabal said. "There's a few plays in this game that changed the tide, and this game could have been either one of us advancing to next week. That just shows what next year is going to be like and the following years after that. Argyle's going to be a solid program."
