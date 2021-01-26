Megan DeGroot will not return as Argyle’s head volleyball coach next season, DeGroot confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday.
DeGroot said she had been reassigned by the school district, adding she will finish out the school year before leaving.
“Choosing to leave Argyle and stepping back from coaching was most certainly one of these [difficult] moments,” DeGroot said. “My coaching career was built on playing with passion, always giving your best and living each day with a firm purpose.
“There has never been a day I didn’t wake up excited not to be at Argyle or do what I love. Even now, stepping away for reasons that encompass more than a teenager or community could understand, I will always give it my all, my heart and devote my life to whatever I decide to stay in.”
DeGroot was hired in June 2017 and was just the second volleyball coach in Argyle history. She replaced longtime coach Clark Oberle, who started the Lady Eagles’ volleyball program in 1999 and won a state championship in 2015.
In her four seasons at the helm, DeGroot guided Argyle to the Class 4A state final in 2017, where the Lady Eagles fell to Needville. The appearance marked Argyle’s fourth straight trip to the championship match, earning DeGroot Coach of the Year honors on the DRC’s 2017 All-Area volleyball team.
“The wins are great,” DeGroot said. “The district championships — going to state was awesome. But I think that more importantly, it was the obstacles we overcame as far as teaching these kids what grit is and what life is about, and learning how to overcome obstacles and challenges. I think it’s fitting that’s basically what these four years have been about and [are] how I’m going out.”
DeGroot won two district titles during her tenure and took Argyle to the region tournament twice. She compiled a 110-51 overall record, with her best season coming in 2019 when Argyle went 35-6.
The Lady Eagles went 22-9 this past fall before losing to eventual 4A state champion Decatur in the region quarterfinal.
“To my past and present students and athletes, thank you,” DeGroot said. “You have filled my life with immense excitement, daily purpose and memories to cherish for a lifetime. I hope at the end of the day, you all know how much I deeply care for you, and I sincerely hope you thrive through your life.
“I may no longer be cheering for you from the bench, but I will always cheer for you from the sideline.”