MINERAL WELLS — Argyle’s offense only collected seven points on Friday night, but it turned out to be enough as the Eagles won their area round contest 7-0 over Wichita Falls Rider.

Argyle (12-0, 6-0 in District 3-5A) was held to its lowest offensive output of the season, with its single touchdown coming on a 29-yard run by running back Landon Farris in the second quarter. However, that was all the Eagles' defense needed.

Argyle’s Landon Farris
Argyle’s Landon Farris (20) runs up the field for a touchdown in Friday night's victory over Wichita Falls Rider in Mineral Wells.
Argyle’s Jaaqwan Felton
Argyle’s Jaaqwan Felton (19) holds up two fingers after intercepting his second ball of the game on Friday night. 
All blonds
The Argyle Eagles bleach their hair blond every playoff season. Here they are before their game against Wichita Falls Rider on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

