MINERAL WELLS — Argyle’s offense only collected seven points on Friday night, but it turned out to be enough as the Eagles won their area round contest 7-0 over Wichita Falls Rider.
Argyle (12-0, 6-0 in District 3-5A) was held to its lowest offensive output of the season, with its single touchdown coming on a 29-yard run by running back Landon Farris in the second quarter. However, that was all the Eagles' defense needed.
“We’ve all had the mindset where our offense only needs three points,” defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel said. “Three or seven points, we’ll win the game for you.”
Each team had their chances to score, and late in the fourth quarter Rider (8-4) seemed to have the momentum after Argyle quarterback John Gailey threw an interception at the Raiders' 24-yard line. After making it to the Eagles’ 19, the Rider offense had 1:55 left on fourth-and-5 and a chance to tie the game.
But Van Poppel was only thinking about the team motto, "#Next." He stopped Rider quarterback Jack Pitts cold in his tracks to end the Raiders’ hopes of converting. From there, the Argyle offense was able to get the first downs it needed to end the game.
“I got down there and I said, ‘It’s about this play. No matter what I’ve done all game, it's about this play right here,’” Van Poppel said.
Looking purely at yardage, the Rider offense outperformed Argyle. The Raiders had 223 total yards of offense to 159 yards from the Eagles. The Rider defense held Argyle’s rushing tandem of Farris and RJ Bunnell to 122 yards rushing, the lowest total of the season for the two.
The difference? As soon as the Raiders approached the Eagles' end zone, the defense made plays. Rider had three turnovers on Argyle’s side of the field as well as a blocked field goal and Van Poppel’s fourth-down stop.
One turnover came after a 16-play, 77-yard drive that ate up most of the third quarter and brought the Raiders all the way to the Argyle 11-yard line. It ended with the Eagles defense strip-sacking Pitts, leaving the Rider offense with nothing to show for its work.
Argyle made similar mistakes, though. The offense missed a fourth-and-8 chance in the third quarter and had the aforementioned interception in the fourth quarter.
“We were very close a couple of times offensively of hitting a big play and they defended it properly,” coach Todd Rodgers said. “When you face a good opponent like that, it’s just going to have a low-scoring outcome.”
That’s in the past, though. Now, it’s all about next for Argyle, even if sometimes that means trying to keep each other from looking too far ahead.
“Sometimes it's difficult,” Van Poppel admitted. “You're always looking at who you’re going to play this round, who you’re going to play next round. But at the end of the day, we’re all grounded and we help each other remember it’s about the game tonight.”
The Eagles' next opponent is Grapevine (11-1), a team they beat earlier in the season 31-15. While next week is an off week for students, Rodgers will be preparing his team to continue its pursuit of a state title.
“Everybody’s going to be out of school this week,” he said, “but we’re going to go to work, try to figure out a way to win on Thanksgiving.”