Landon Farris celebration

Argyle's Landon Farris celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Eagles' playoff game against Grapevine at Dragon Stadium in Southlake on Friday.

 Courtesy photo/Irwin Thompson, Dallas Morning News

SOUTHLAKE — The difference a week makes was clearly shown Friday night as Argyle defeated Grapevine 44-27, advancing to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal round.

Coming off a low-scoring 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider in last week’s area round, the Eagles (13-0) saw their offense bounce back in a big way. Junior quarterback John Gailey threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the contest to help lead the way.

Landon Farris run

Argyle High’s Landon Farris scores during the first half against Grapevine.
Will Hodson catch

It was off to the races for Argyle wide receiver Will Hodson after a catch during the Eagles' playoff game against Grapevine.

 

