SOUTHLAKE — The difference a week makes was clearly shown Friday night as Argyle defeated Grapevine 44-27, advancing to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal round.
Coming off a low-scoring 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider in last week’s area round, the Eagles (13-0) saw their offense bounce back in a big way. Junior quarterback John Gailey threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the contest to help lead the way.
“We found our mistakes and we executed and tried to fix them,” Gailey said. “We just did the things we needed to win.”
Argyle now awaits the winner of Saturday’s contest between Abilene Wylie (9-3) and Canutillo (10-2). The winner will face the Eagles next week with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
Senior running back Landon Farris got things started for Argyle early.
A 75-yard, 10-play drive led to Farris’ first touchdown of the half with an 11-yard score. The ensuing point-after try was missed, giving the Eagles a six-point lead.
Forcing a punt in the ensuing Mustangs (11-2) possession, Argyle capitalized on the defensive stop with a 34-yard field goal off the foot of junior kicker Carter Buxton. Another Eagles stop on the next drive led to Farris’ second touchdown of the contest with a 4-yard rush to extend the Argyle lead to 16-0, which would hold for the remainder of the opening frame.
Grapevine showed life to start the second quarter.
A 71-yard drive was capped with senior quarterback Evan Baum's pass to junior tight end Brady Wagner in the end zone. Similar to the Eagles' first touchdown, the extra point was missed.
The Mustangs' defense held Argyle for the first time with 8:11 to go in the second quarter. Senior running back Reid Watkins took advantage of the stop with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to bring the game’s score to 16-12. Trying to make it a two-point game, Grapevine went for two and was unsuccessful.
Momentum would once again shift to the side of the Eagles before halftime.
Gailey threw a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown to sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Will Krzysiak, which was directly followed by an Argyle pick-six. Junior defensive back Devon Owen jumped a Baum pass at the Grapevine 35 and returned it to the end zone to make it a 30-12 Eagles lead at the break.
Getting the ball back to start the second half, the Mustangs came out swinging. A 75-yard drive that was culminated with a 4-yard touchdown rush by senior athlete Parker Polk got Grapevine within 11 of the Eagles.
The Mustangs continued to capitalize on the momentum shift in the second half as Gailey threw an interception to senior defensive back Drew Nelson. Baum followed up with a 91-yard touchdown to senior receiver Kaden Cook on a post route. A successful two-point conversion brought Grapevine within three.
The Mustangs did not score again.
Senior running back RJ Bunnell led the Argyle pull-away effort at the end of the third quarter. Bunnell rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, which came with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter; 75 of Bunnell’s rushing yards came on his touchdown-scoring drive.
An interception with 6:24 remaining by senior Eagles defensive back Jaaqwan Felton led to Argyle’s final touchdown. With 2:47 remaining, Gailey found junior tight end Hunter McFaul from 4 yards out to put the game out of reach.
Baum threw a desperation fade with 1:44 left that found the hands of senior defensive back Trey Batson and helped officially end the game.
Polk led the Mustangs' offense with 124 rushing yards. Baum ended his season and career with 225 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cook led both teams in receiving with two catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Argyle answered some strong surges by Grapevine to complete the season sweep and advance to the fourth round of the playoffs, a year after exiting in the regional semifinal round.
“It’s a game of chess,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “There’s punches and there’s counterpunches — you have to respond.”
“A good football team does not need an emotional moment to get them down. They need to respond, and I think our team did that.”