SAN ANTONIO — With under four minutes left and his team up 19 on the verge of a state title, Argyle coach Russell Perkins wasn’t ready to start celebrating.
Junior Eli Valentino had scored the last four points for the Eagles and tied for the highest plus/minus rating on the team, but Valentino committed an ill-advised foul that caused Perkins to shift back into coaching overdrive.
Perkins met Valentino near midcourt and started a one-way conversation until the junior finally took a seat on the bench.
“I’m not very good at celebrating,” Perkins admitted. “I’m just trying to help kids get better and do things right all the time. I hope I can do that. They get tired of that, but I just have high expectations, and then let the kids feel the experience of what they’re getting to do right now.”
A few moments later, Perkins and the rest of his team finally soaked it all in.
Like the Eagles had done all season, Argyle (31-1) dominated Huffman Hargrave (31-2) from start to finish, rolling to the Class 4A championship 49-30 at the Alamodome. It is the Eagles’ second state title in school history and their first since 2011-12.
FINAL: Argyle 49, Huffman Hargrave 30. @ArgyleBball wins the 4A championship. It is the Eagles’ second state title in school history — and their first since 2011-12.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) March 13, 2021
Argyle ends the season 31-1 overall. A sensational campaign. #txhshoops #UILState pic.twitter.com/eaAy3L5Oh8
“It’s something that you dream of,” Perkins said. “I’ve been doing this for a very long time. I never got to do it as a player. I’ve been down here a few times as a coach, but to go and win it is so special.
“It’s something I’ll never forget. I’m just blessed to be a part of that. Our expectations were high. They should have been high. Everybody’s expectations were high for us. And these kids just carried it and took it all the way to the very end.”
Senior guard Skylar McCurry was named MVP of the title game, scoring a team-high 12 points — all of which came on 3-pointers.
Argyle outscored Hargrave 19-5 in the first quarter, building a lead it never relinquished. McCurry knocked down three 3s in the opening frame, including one from the top of the key to beat the buzzer.
“It’s just an amazing feeling to be back here,” McCurry said. “Last year, we got stopped, and it broke our hearts. To come back here and fulfill our dream of winning the state championship our senior year is an amazing feeling.”
The Eagles took a 26-15 lead into halftime, but Hargrave got to within seven midway through the third quarter after Argyle went into a scoring drought.
McCurry then hit arguably his biggest shot of the afternoon, a corner trey that restored the Eagles’ double-digit advantage.
“He was huge,” Perkins said of McCurry. “That was a big shot at a great time. We started out so well, and then I tried to coach, and it got worse. When we kind of let them go again, it was better doing that. Skylar has done that all year — hit big shots at big times.”
Argyle slammed the door completely in the fourth quarter, as Valentino made several crucial buckets down the stretch to preserve the Eagles’ lead. Valentino and senior post Nate Atwood finished tied for second on the team in scoring with 10 points. Atwood added six rebounds.
Grey Goodson tallied eight points and seven boards.
The Eagles’ defense did the rest, holding Hargrave to without a field goal over the final 6:16. Argyle entered the game only giving up 39.4 points per game, and its defense stole the show one final time to secure the 4A crown.
“[Since] I’ve been here, it’s just a winning mentality,” McCurry said. “No one wants to lose. It’s what we do. We win.”