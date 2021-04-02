Teams haven't had much luck slowing down the Argyle Lady Eagles this season.
Waxahachie Life was no exception.
Argyle dominated the Lady Mustangs from the opening kickoff, building a five-goal first-half lead en route to a 5-1 win in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Kennedale High School on Friday night.
The victory propels the Lady Eagles into the region semifinal for the first time in school history.
"I'm extremely proud," Argyle coach Marc Koke said. "I talked to our girls about how tonight was an opportunity for us to make for our program. We've never been out of the third round before.
"This is the deepest run, and tonight was our 20th win. This is the most ever wins for a team in Argyle girls soccer history."
Trinity Carter found the back of the net twice for the Lady Eagles. Rebecca O'Neal, Kennedi Banar and Emma Sheehan also scored, with all five of Argyle's goals coming in the first 40 minutes.
"It was big," said Koke of Argyle's fast start. "They had a couple of real dangerous offensive players up top. Jumping out early made them play a little more defensively and kind of negated their two offensive players."
The Lady Eagles improved to 20-3-2 overall with the victory, which sets up a date with No. 4-ranked San Elizario in the region semifinal at 2 p.m. next Monday in Midland.
Argyle has now won 15 consecutive games and has not lost since Jan. 14.
"It's just a perfect combination of having a lot of talent out there and staying healthy," Koke said. "Our little mantra for this year was 'Do your part.' I preach to the girls a lot about doing their part, wearing their mask and being conscious of COVID. The girls know how much is at stake and how much potential this team has. They're doing their part on and off the field."