Argyle forward Shelby Henches reaches over Fredericksburg guard Brittley Bowers in the Class 4A semifinal Friday in San Antonio. Argyle won 49-38 and will now face Fairfield in the 4A championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday
Ron Cortes/For The Dallas Morning News
Argyle’s Rhyle McKinney (5) congratulates fellow guard Abby Williams (24) at the end of the Lady Eagles’ win over Fredericksburg in 4A semifinal Friday in San Antonio.
Argyle forward Shelby Henches #35 shoots over Fredericksburg guard Anabel Spurgin #14. In the 4A semifinal Argyle defeated Fredericksburg 49-38 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049802A
Argyle guard Bailey Timmons #4 congratulates Argyle forward Shelby Henches #35 in closing seconds in 4A semifinal where Argyle defeated Fredericksburg 49-38 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Alamodome. (Ron Cortes/Special Contributor) ORG XMIT: 20049802A
“We missed a lot of shots in the first quarter that we typically make, but we played good defense and held them to seven points,” Westmoreland said. “Defensively, it started with keeping them out of the paint. I thought Shelby [Henches] did an unbelievable job on their post [Audrey Spurgin]. She made it tough on her all night long, and that’s what we had to have tonight.”
Spurgin, who led the Lady Billies in scoring at 14.1 points per game coming into the state tournament, was held to just four points. Henches was a major reason why, denying entry passes and fronting Spurgin in the post.
The result was Fredericksburg scoring just eight points in the paint while shooting 28.9%. The Lady Eagles used that smothering defense to outscore the Lady Billies 25-17 over the final two quarters.
Henches finished with eight points, four rebounds and four steals.
“Coming into today, I was super nervous, and the past few games I’ve been nervous,” Henches said. “But my teammates have really gotten me through it. I owe it all to them.”
Argyle took a 24-21 lead into halftime after going on a 7-0 run to end the second quarter. Senior Rhyle McKinney ignited the run with four points and an assist to Brooklyn Carl on a drive-and-kick 3-pointer.
McKinney ended the afternoon with a game-high 20 points.
“I knew after we got a few buckets and Brooklyn hit the 3-pointer, we got a lead, and we could handle them the whole game,” McKinney said. “[Our defense] was very important. Defense wins championships.”
The Lady Eagles never relinquished their lead after that, remaining in control for the remainder of the game.
Argyle advances to the 4A championship game with the victory and will meet Fairfield at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Lady Eagles have now won 41 straight playoff games and, with a victory on Saturday, would become just the second team in UIL history to win six straight state championships.
“They refuse to lose,” Westmoreland said of his team. “They have that mentality they will do whatever it takes to win. Whether it’s getting a stop or making free throws — and that’s what I love about them.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.